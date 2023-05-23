Pharos Announces Sponsorship of Gartner Digital Workplace Summit 2023
Pharos is proud to sponsor the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit, which brings together prominent enterprises to discuss the power of digital transformation.
I’m thrilled to attend the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit to showcase how Pharos offers seamless cloud-based printing, boosting IT efficiency & enhancing employee experience for global enterprises.”WEST HENRIETTA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharos Systems International, a leading cloud services and technology company specializing in print management software, is excited to sponsor the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit in San Diego on June 12-13, 2023, which brings together many of the world’s largest enterprises to discuss the power of digital transformation in the workplace.
— Josh Orum, Chief Marketing Officer, Pharos
The theme of this year's summit is "The Power to Transform Work," which aims to inspire Gartner sponsors and attendees to explore and solve challenges that help companies adapt to the constantly changing demands of the modern workplace. The goal is to provide businesses with innovative new ideas that enable them to reimagine how their employees interact, collaborate, and connect.
Pharos is looking forward to connecting with attendees who are considering what the future of work will look like for their organizations—particularly how migrating their print infrastructure to the cloud can transform their digital work environments and support their increasingly mobile and hybrid workforce.
Pharos Chief Marketing Officer, Josh Orum, will attend the event in person, along with other key Pharos team members. Together, they will discuss and showcase the power of Pharos Cloud, an ISO 27001-certified print management and optimization platform designed specifically to help large organizations deal with the complexity of enterprise printing by eliminating print servers, enhancing security, driving IT staff efficiency, and supporting an increasingly mobile workforce.
“I’m thrilled to be able to attend this event in person. Print continues to play a role in the day-to-day lives of employees, whether they have returned to the office or are working from home, while also playing an outsized role in the lives of the IT professionals who administer it. By offering enterprise cloud-based printing that just works, Pharos helps some of the largest companies in the world to drive IT staff efficiency while improving their employee experience,” said Josh Orum, Chief Marketing Officer.
Visitors to the Pharos booth will be able to speak with a knowledgeable team of experts to discuss their print environments and get an exclusive one-on-one introduction to the Pharos Cloud solution. Pharos is proud to sponsor the upcoming conference and delve deeper into how print plays a pivotal part in digital transformation.
To learn more about the Digital Workplace Summit, and to set up a meeting with Pharos, visit: https://www.pharos.com/dws/
About the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit
Collaboration and workplace technologies for hybrid work will be discussed at the Gartner Digital Workplace Summit taking place June 12-13 in San Diego. Follow news and updates from the conferences on Twitter using #GartnerDW.
About Pharos
Pharos Systems International is a leading provider of print management software and services that meet the demands of a mobile and cloud-first world. Leading enterprises and educational institutions with complex printing requirements and multi-vendor print fleets rely on Pharos’ comprehensive solutions to optimize their office printing, reduce and recover print costs, enhance security, and enable their increasingly hybrid workforces with intuitive and convenient ways to print. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has a proven track record of innovation, delivering customer ROI, and exceeding customer expectations since its founding in 1992.
Katie Webb
Pharos Systems International
