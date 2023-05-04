Seeking Mayors and Governors for Help with Proclamations before Historic Fibromyalgia Advocacy Day on May 12th, 2023

Civil Reform Action Guide: Taking High Impact Actions for National Fibromyalgia Advocacy with Kristal Kent Dr. Angelika Wagner, Star-Icon Presentation, Global Neuroscientist and covered by The Social Good Magazine Show, Season 1 Kristen Thomasino Global Humanitarian Keynote Speaker for World Women Forum 2023, Paris, France - Kristen Thomasino, 22x Author, Data Scientist, Global Humanitarian Severe Fibromyalgia Rehabilitation Patient World Women Forum 2023 Covered by The Social Good Magazine Show Series 1, Paris, France, Star Icon Conference International Human Rights Event, 70+ Social Good Thought Leaders Kristen Thomasino is your Show Host. Listen or Watch "The Social Good Magazine Show" available on www.socialgoodmagazine.com

Fibromyalgia advocates from Team Fibro have created a social good campaign to partner with government officials to help unify others to action with education.

... the state proclamations are to highlight the importance of cross-collaboration, between a variety of advocates & organizations, in order to amplify the voices of those living with fibromyalgia.” — Kristal Kent, Disabled Army Veteran

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnership between citizens and government officials is important for certain topics that are affecting diverse groups of people in many communities nationwide. Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia's, founder, disabled Army Veteran, Kristal Kent reported that the state of Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and Ohio's Governor Mike DeWine, have already issued proclamations for their states recognizing Fibromyalgia. Ms. Kent created this campaign to partner with governors and mayors to continue years of advocacy work to increase visibility and to seek more funding for research for Fibromyalgia patients. She was successful last year partnering with her home state of Ohio's governor, Mike DeWine, so, why not expand the program with the help of other advocates in other states she told Thomasino Media LLC's, The Social Good Magazine.

Kristal Kent shared, “My focus with the state proclamations is to highlight the importance of cross-collaboration, between a variety of advocates and organizations, in order to amplify the voices of those living with fibromyalgia. If we don’t work as a community and support each other’s awareness and advocacy initiatives, then all we are doing is stunting our growth towards better outcomes for those living with fibromyalgia.”

This community leadership continues to be evident as you see other content Kristal Kent has created to help other veterans to understand how to best use the process to get access to goods and services on her website, www.veteranvoicesforfibromyalgia.com. Here is where you can also get in contact with the team at Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia and join the mission to get proclamations nationwide for Fibromyalgia by contacting vets4fibro@gmail.com.

Kent's team recently nominated, Kristen Thomasino, to be a Patriot Supporter and News Media Mentor for special campaigns for social good. Together they filmed an episode about how to take action with government leaders and why for Fibromyalgia. "Civil Reform Action Guide : Taking High Impact Actions for National Fibromyalgia Advocacy with Kristal Kent." You can watch this episode of "The Social Good Magazine Show, Season 1" on YouTube or listen on major networks like Spotify, iHeartradio, Apple, Google, and others.

In an effort to find more international contacts, Kristen Thomasino went to Paris, France, and attended the "World Women's Forum 2023" by Star-Icon Conferences for International Women's Day. As a keynote speaker, Thomasino shared her experiences having severe Fibromyalgia and rehabilitating after severe accident and injuries. Thomasino's session, " Why Social Good Technology & Fintech Can Enable Affordable Goods and Services Access to Improve Patient Outcomes Worldwide" presents a case for change based on her real-life experiences overcoming severe Fibromyalgia and having to rehabilitate her body over many years in special environments. Thomasino captured her experiences in a variety of books she has published on Amazon to help the professional medical community and inspire patients to make their own full health teams. The books include " Discipline, Rigor and Accountability" and "KT's Casebook, The Science Journal." In this summary presentation, you learn about the top learnings from her case in a graphical presentation that highlights her experiences. She reminds her audience that she is not a medical professional and to not attempt anything without the advice of a professional medical team.

Thomasino noted, " My case proves that after a severe accident, injury and decline the body can heal and transform. It takes lots of work. I did it. I had to make lots of changes in my life. Seek the help of specialists that could coach me and then after that, I had to have the willpower to do the work. I absolutely did. When your mobility is impacted and you have constant pain you really prioritize investing in self-love. I did that. I love all my community that I've met along my cross-country journey in healing. It was the ability to connect with others that made a difference. I could learn rapidly by studying on the internet what others were doing that were experiencing symptoms like mine. Even identify other conditions that had like symptoms. From there I used my data scientist skills and partnered with my brother to look at every detail of my life. Self-awareness and introspection are necessary for all of us. I hope our society after recent years takes that time. It's not about everyone else. It's about what are you doing to improve yourself. Can you connect with the right people to learn what you need? I always remind people that no one will do the work for you except you. You are in the driver's seat. Where do you want to go? Don't stop dreaming! I didn't, now I understand much better how to maintain my body and I was able to rehabilitate from severe illness and injury."

At the human rights conference in France, The Social Good Magazine Show covered the historic event in two episodes in Season 1. Dr. Angelika Wagner, the global neuroscientist, was one of the 70+ that participated in this international event. Her talk is featured on the show and you can learn more about her work helping others manage trauma, brain injuries, ADD, depression, and more through various techniques she has applied in her practice over her distinguished career. Watch her engaging and uplifting episode, "Neuroscientist, Dr. Angelika Wagner, PhD presents at the World Women Forum in Paris, France" on YouTube https://youtu.be/rMoT3zm_Z74 or listen on major networks. She just finished presenting at Cambridge University in England more about her findings.

Dr. Wagner when asked about her thoughts for International Fibromyalgia Advocacy Day on May 12, 2023, Fibromyalgia she shared, "The pain is ubiquitous and continuous and interrupts sleep patterns so that the fourth stage of sleep is never attained and the person's body can never rejuvenate."

Dr. Wagner has seen some cases come through her clinic over the years and this is what she shared for her top 3 observations she shared with Thomasino Media's The Social Good Magazine Show.

"The first category was severe toxic poisoning that happened over a period of decades, as a normal course of occupation. Farming, landscape architecture, and construction workers are examples of people who inhale toxic fumes on a daily basis. Welders, garage and engineering workers, through paints, solvents, oils and grease, exhausts, and other fumes, as well as construction trades workers, are exposed to fumes and dusts and specific hazards such as lead and asbestos. They may be so accustomed to these fumes, they rarely know how these pesticides, paint chemicals, or construction dust can destroy their nervous system and decrease brain function. All of a sudden one day, they find themselves having to take a sudden trip to the emergency room because they can’t breathe. While there, a subtle hand, arm, or leg shake begins… And it begins.

The second group is that of caregivers such as moms who are raising several young children at the same time, and people who take care of the elderly, physically or mentally disabled. This group includes key workers in medicine, teaching, and education, nurses, doctors, psychiatrists or psychologists,

emergency services, or public service. This group of workers are so focused on the care of “The Other “ over a long period of time, the stress of never allowing or enjoying personal time wears the capacity of the brain down to absolute numbing fatigue.

The last group prone to this disease is related to severe stress. Those who suffered sudden trauma through accident, a sudden financial loss, or a deep emotional betrayal that is revealed after years. This group could also include war veterans. The sudden unexplained shock of seeing a beloved die, circumstances of undeserved hardship or deep suffering due to an accident or an unexpected life event that causes life to change forever."

After both Dr. Angelika Wagner and Kristal Kent have been formally added to the Buddytown Consulting Think Tank for Veterans and Healthcare to continue to collaborate globally for more positive outcomes for the future with think tank leader and data scientist, Kristen Thomasino.

Thomasino published 22 publications as proof points of her recovery from severe fibromyalgia, founded two organizations, and did a social good tour in various states to help raise awareness for Fibromyalgia and improving healthcare in local communities, at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles and partnered with different non-profits like Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia, Soldiers of America and others. She went on to create "The Social Good Magazine Show" and "Woo! With Kristen Thomasino!" available on 20 different networks in audio or video form. She met Global Publicist, Marie Y. Lemelle, Founder of Platinum Star Media Group at the local Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce last year, while on a social good tour to help others in the LGBTQ Community who were suffering with Fibromyalgia and other conditions. Thomasino and Lemelle met on the West Hollywood Pride Parade float for the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce. Thomasino asked for Lemelle's senior experience to participate in some social good initiatives and interviewed her for "The Social Good Magazine Volume 2." Marie Y. Lemelle is an activist in many arenas including championing for improved healthcare and veterans, she has a new book coming out that features other people that have inspiring stories about perseverance, faith, science, and much more, called "I Am Not My Illness: Personal Stories of Inspiration and Hope." Thomasino's story about managing and rehabilitating from severe Fibromyalgia is shared in this important compilation of stories about healthcare and wellness.

The next step for this social good campaign is to partner with governors and mayors across the United States of America to get more support to issue State or City proclamations. Standardized proclamation language has been created that makes it easy to execute on this ask of government officials for a very complex condition facing millions across the United States and worldwide. Kent shared with Thomasino Media LLC the language being distributed to government officials as a template.

"WHEREAS Fibromyalgia is a chronic-pain disorder that causes widespread body pain; affecting 3-5% of the population in the United States (Source: “Fibromyalgia - A Clinical Review” by Dr. Daniel J. Claw, April 16, 2014). Thus, approximately 11 million to 17 million Americans have Fibromyalgia.

WHEREAS in addition to chronic pain, Fibromyalgia’s symptoms include moderate to severe fatigue, sleep disorders, stiffness and weakness, mobility/balance instability, headaches/migraines, numbness and tingling, nausea, vertigo and impairment of memory and concentration (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); and

WHEREAS due to interference of the internal bodily systems people living with fibromyalgia often have several co-existing medical conditions, which may include Chronic Myofascial Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Raynaud’s Syndrome, Interstitial Cystitis (IC), Peripheral Neuropathy, Anxiety, Depression, Chemical and Environmental Sensitivities (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention); and

WHEREAS it can take up to five years to receive a formal diagnosis of Fibromyalgia with few treatment options available; and

WHEREAS increased awareness and understanding by the public, healthcare providers, and policymakers; of the daily multifaceted management challenges of Fibromyalgia and its’ impact on patient’s daily functioning and quality of life, will reduce the stigma of this illness; and

WHEREAS people with Fibromyalgia have a right to be treated with dignity and respect and the right to timely and appropriate treatment for their symptoms of Fibromyalgia and co-existing medical conditions; and

WHEREAS Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia Advocates; will engage in Advocacy Initiatives, in honor of Fibromyalgia Awareness Day, along with continue promoting awareness, share informational resource videos, and cultivate discussions online using #FibromyalgiaAwarenessDay and #TeamFibro "

The leader of this initiative disabled Army Veteran Kent shared how interested parties can get involved, "This campaign has been underway now with the help of advocates all over the United States. We hope to get as many governors and mayors to be a part of this historic month and day for recognizing the existence of Fibromyalgia. Be a part of the campaign, contact the team at Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia, vets4fibro@gmail.com."

