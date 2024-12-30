New Tracks coming in 2025 for the Inspirational Podcast series "Woo! With Kristen Thomasino! "

WOO! WITH KRISTEN THOMASINO! Kristen Thomasino, 22x Author with Gumbo, star of "The Life of Gumbo" series available on Amazonat dog friendly Margaritaville Palm Springs Resort for The Dinah Shore Weekend 2023. 678-551-3831 MM Kristen Thomasino, Global Humanitarian, Founder of The Social Good Movement Thomasino Media LLC Logo with the Social Good Movement, created by CEO Kristen Thomasino

Inspirational content for anyone to never give up hope and just keep doing the work.

Woo! is all about celebrating life, embracing challenges, & finding joy in the journey. Through this series, we aim to inspire others to take bold steps toward their dreams & make a positive impact.” — Kristen Thomasino | Creator of Woo! With Kristen Thomasino!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thomasino Media LLC is thrilled to announce that "Woo! With Kristen Thomasino", an audio series based on real experiences, is available to uplift and energize audiences worldwide and will be expanding to create another set of motivational tracks in 2025. Hosted by Kristen Thomasino, this series brings a fresh perspective on personal growth, overcoming challenges, and celebrating the power of positivity in driving change.

Woo! With Kristen Thomasino is designed to inspire listeners with real-life stories, practical advice, and heartfelt conversations that empower individuals to lead purposeful, fulfilling lives. Whether you’read seeking motivation to tackle your goals, overcoming unexpected events including chronic illness and injuries, or insights to spark new ideas, this series is your go-to source for inspiration.

Kristen Thomasino, the charismatic host and creator of the series, shared her vision:

"Woo! is all about celebrating life, embracing challenges, and finding joy in the journey. Through this series, we aim to inspire viewers to take bold steps toward their dreams and make a positive impact in their communities."

Highlights of Woo! With Kristen Thomasino

Inspirational Stories: Real-life examples of Kristen Thomasino overcoming adversity and learning to find her way through after an unexpected fall down 15 feet of stairs that left her severely injured.

Practical Advice: Tips and strategies to help viewers unlock their potential and lead more intentional lives.

Engaging Tracks: A real life depiction of what its like to go through severe pain, rehabilitation and change.

Positive Energy: A dose of enthusiasm and optimism to brighten your day and ignite your passion.



How to Listen

Woo! With Kristen Thomasino is available exclusively through Thomasino Media LLC. Episodes can be accessed on Thomasino Media’s official platforms, including the Buddytown app, available on Apple and Android devices, Spotify, Apple, and more.

About Kristen Thomasino

Kristen Thomasino is a celebrated social good technologist, global humanitarian, and thought leader known for her ability to inspire and connect with audiences. As the host of Woo!, she brings her unique blend of energy, wisdom, and compassion to every episode, creating a transformative experience for viewers.

About Thomasino Media LLC

Thomasino Media LLC is a leading media company committed to creating content that inspires and empowers. Through projects like Woo! With Kristen Thomasino, The Social Good News, and The Social Good Magazine Show, Thomasino Media strives to make a positive impact on individuals and communities worldwide.



---

Tune in to Woo! With Kristen Thomasino Today

Get inspired and start your journey to a better you. Access Woo! With Kristen Thomasino now via the Buddytown app or visit www.thomasinomedia.com for more details.



---

Thomasino Media LLC

Inspiring and empowering change through innovative storytelling.

How to Overcome Unexpected Events

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.