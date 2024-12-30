Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia Reflects on 2024 Successes and Sets Ambitious Goals for 2025

Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia, Kristal Kent, speaking to VA Secretary McDonnell regarding the systemic technical issues interfering with delivery of the Veterans Affairs telehealth medical appointments Photo: Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia’s website Team Member, Sutra Borgeson, meets with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stit, to receive a Proclamation for Fibromyalgia Awareness Day Photo: Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia Team Leader, Anu Datta, met with legislators in Washington DC, to advocate on behalf of women veterans VA healthcare needs (VVFF) Team Members David Moss, Jason Saddoris, Kevin Leszczynski and David Moors, VVFF Patriot Supporters Joe Burdick, Jermaine Gandy, Emmitt Henderson III, Travis Johnson, Daniel Garza, Christian Ramirez, Jason Jepson, Dion Langley, and James Bellanca Amplify Men Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia Team Members, Kristen Thomasino, meets with Congresswoman Diaz-Barragan’s office, advocating on behalf of those living with Fibromyalgia

Empowering Veterans Through Advocacy, Education, and Community Support

As an advocate and veteran living fibromyalgia, I am deeply committed to ensuring that veterans with fibromyalgia are seen, heard, and supported.” — Kristal Kent | Army Veteran and Founder of Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia

Kristal Kent is proud to highlight the remarkable achievements of Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia in 2024 and share their ambitious vision for 2025. Founded by veteran advocate Kristal Kent, this impactful organization has been a beacon of hope and empowerment for veterans navigating the challenges of fibromyalgia.

2024 Successes: A Year of Advocacy and Awareness

Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia made significant strides in 2024, advocating for the needs of veterans with fibromyalgia and expanding awareness about this often-misunderstood condition.

Key milestones include:

National Awareness Campaigns through Governor Issued Proclamations, for Fibromyalgia Awareness Day which is May 12th, and Women Veterans Day which is June 12th. Several Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia Team Members requested and successfully obtained Governor Proclamations, from multiple states, promoting awareness of the needs of Women Veterans, and those living with Fibromyalgia.

Legislative Advocacy: The organization successfully collaborated with policymakers to introduce legislation aimed at improving access to fibromyalgia-related treatments for veterans, particularly through the VA healthcare system.

VA Healthcare Advocacy: Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia founder, Kristal Kent discovered from firsthand experience, issues with delivery of telehealth medical services. To identify how expansive this issue was Kristal initiated an independent veteran poll, which found VA medical providers, due to technology issues, were unable for some patients that were polled to provide medical telehealth appointments. This resulted in 62% of veterans running out of their medication. Not only did Kristal speak with several Senators on the VA Senate committee, she also presented this issue directly to the VA secretary on May 18, 2024.

Educational Campaigns: Through webinars, social media initiatives, and partnerships with healthcare providers, the organization educated thousands of veterans and their families on fibromyalgia management and available resources.

Community Growth: Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia expanded its online support groups, creating safe spaces for veterans to share their experiences and connect with others who understand their journey.

National Recognition: Founder Kristal Kent received recognition as a leading advocate for veterans’ health, bringing increased visibility to fibromyalgia and its impact on the veteran community.



2025 Goals: Building on Momentum

As the organization looks ahead to 2025, it has outlined several ambitious goals to continue its mission of advocacy, education, and support:

1. Launch of the “Fibromyalgia Veteran Health Toolkit”: A comprehensive digital resource designed to empower veterans with practical tools for managing their condition, including diet, exercise, and mental health strategies.



2. Increased Research Advocacy: Partnering with medical researchers to push for studies specifically focused on fibromyalgia in the veteran population.



3. Expansion of Peer Support Programs: Developing additional local and virtual peer support groups to ensure no veteran feels alone in their fibromyalgia journey.



4. Advocacy Day: Mobilizing a nationwide coalition of advocates to meet with their Congressional Representatives and Senators to amplify the voices of veterans with fibromyalgia to policymakers.



5. Fundraising Initiatives: Launching a year-long campaign to secure funding for innovative programs and support services, ensuring the sustainability of the organization’s efforts.



Quote from Kristal Kent

“As an advocate and veteran living fibromyalgia, I am deeply committed to ensuring that veterans with fibromyalgia are seen, heard, and supported,” said Kristal Kent, Founder of Veteran Voices For Fibromyalgia. 2024 was a year of significant progress, and we are ready to build on that foundation in 2025. Together, we will continue to break down barriers, enhance access to care, and provide hope to those who need it most.”

About Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia

Founded by Kristal Kent, Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of veterans living with fibromyalgia. Through advocacy, education, and support, the organization strives to enhance awareness, improve healthcare access, and create a supportive community for veterans and their families.

For more information about Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia and their ongoing initiatives, please visit Veteran Voices for Fibromyalgia's website at https://www.veteranvoicesforfibromyalgia.com

