Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates the 72nd Annual National Day of Prayer

“The National Day of Prayer reminds us that prayer has been an integral part of American life since our country’s inception,” said Governor DeSantis.“Casey and I are truly grateful for all the prayers made on our behalf over the years.”

“The Governor and I are extremely grateful for the prayers we have received, especially through my health battle,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “On this National Day of Prayer, we extend our most heartfelt prayers to the people of Florida and across America and thank God for our many blessings.”

Governor DeSantis has taken strong actions to defend and strengthen religious liberty in Florida. Most recently, Governor DeSantis signed HB 269 to provide law enforcement agencies with new enforcement mechanisms to punish perpetrators of antisemitic incidents and those who target religious communities. In 2021, Governor DeSantis signed HB 529 , which institutes a daily moment of silence in Florida schools for students to pray or reflect. During the COVID pandemic, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-91 , which recognizes the necessity of faith-based institutions and protects the rights of Floridians to attend religious services during a state of emergency.

The first National Day of Prayer was declared by the First Continental Congress in 1775 and was established as public law by the U.S. Congress in 1952. Since then, the National Day of Prayer has remained a treasured part of American heritage.

