Eastern Air Holdings Announces Intent to Acquire Hillwood Airways
WAYNE, PA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Wooley Chairman of Eastern Air Holdings , today announced his intention to acquire Fort Worth, Texas-based Hillwood Airways. Eastern Air Holding owns Eastern Airlines, a US airline founded in 2010 that operates Boeing 767s and Boeing 777s, providing both scheduled and non-scheduled passenger service. Hillwood Airways will be merged into Eastern Airlines after the completion of the transaction.
Since obtaining its Part 121 Supplemental Air Carrier Certification in 2017, Hillwood Airways has built a tremendous reputation for safety and service within the industry and among its customers. The company built a reputation for providing cargo, passenger, and high-end luxury air charter services. To accommodate the rising demand for its services, Hillwood Airways increased its fleet of narrow-bodied aircraft to include three additional Boeing 737-700 series aircraft in late 2019.
Kenneth Wooley, CEO of Eastern Air Holdings, was at the Hillwood Airways headquarters to share news of the transaction and to welcome the team to Eastern Airlines.
“We’ve followed the success of Hillwood Airways and are excited to welcome the team to Eastern Airlines,” said Kenneth Wooley, CEO of Eastern Air Holdings. “Hillwood Airways has a tremendous reputation for safety and service within the charter industry and among its customers and we look forward to scaling its operation and building on its success.”
The decision to sell Hillwood Airways was made with the company's team and customers in mind, according to Ched Bart, President and CEO of Hillwood Airways.
"By joining forces with Eastern Airlines, we are better positioned to scale operations and provide even more best-in-class charter air services," he said. "I'm confident that this decision will benefit our customers and ensure that Hillwood Airways continues to soar to new heights."
Brian Randow President and COO of Eastern Airlines will take the role of President of both companies, and Steve Kasteler will join Hillwood as EVP of Commercial Sales for both airlines.
The acquisition will allow Eastern Airlines to build on its recent successes and continue to provide premier customer experiences in the charter airline business. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the coming months.
About Eastern Airlines, LLC
Eastern Airlines, LLC is an American airline founded in 2010 by Kenneth Wooley, who serves as its CEO. Eastern operates Boeing 767s and Boeing 777s. The company began as Dynamic Airways and later added "International" to its name to reflect its transition from a charter airline into scheduled international services. Under the Dynamic name, the airline was headquartered in High Point, North Carolina, offering service from New York to South America, and later moved Headquarters to Wayne, PA. In June 2019.
