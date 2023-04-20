Newly Appointed President of Eastern Airlines

WAYNE, PA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - Eastern Air Holdings announces the appointment of Brian Randow as President and Chief Operating Officer of Eastern Airlines – effective April 17, 2023. Randow will proceed Steve Harfst who recently resigned as President and CEO. Additionally, Steve Kasteler joined the team on April 18th, 2023 as the EVP of Commercial complimenting the existing sales operation.
Brian Randow, visionary and versatile Operations Executive with 30 years of experience as an innovative developer and driver of strategic initiatives, demonstrating operational and business planning experience that results in an ongoing competitive advantage. Successfully prioritizes plans to achieve the optimal outcome of creating, implementing, and documenting efficient methods of operations. Excels in demanding, fast-paced environments as a resourceful problem solver, promoting cooperative behavior and team efforts as a leader.
During his 30-year career, Randow has held leadership roles from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer, Chief Executive Officer and President in regional to mainline air carriers; such as Mesaba Airlines, Delta/Northwest Airlines, Compass Airline, Ameriflight, Trans States Airlines, iAero Airways and most recently with Airshare. "We are extremely excited that Brian is joining our leadership team.” Ken Woolley, Chairman of Eastern Air Holding, Inc.
In addition to Brian Randow, Steve Kasteler, a 40 year veteran in the industry, joined Eastern Airlines as the EVP of Commercial. Steve and Brian worked together at iAero. Steve’s aviation experience comprises of time at Swift Air and iAero with a focus on narrowbody Charter flying of Boeing 737 Passenger Aircraft and Freighters.
ABOUT EASTERN:
Eastern Air Holdings Inc. is the privately held parent company of three operating subsidiaries: (1) Eastern Airlines LLC, a U.S. Part 121 Air Carrier operating scheduled and non-scheduled, international and domestic air transportation with a fleet of B767 and B777 aircraft; (2) Alta Aero Technic LLC, a Part 145 repair station providing aircraft maintenance services to a variety of Boeing and Airbus widebody and narrowbody aircraft types including B767 and B777 aircraft based in Kansas City, MO; and (3) Foxtrot Aero LLC providing P2F STC development and engineering services. For more information, please visit goeasternair.com.
