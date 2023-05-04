Tombstone Movie 30th Cast Reunion

Join us to celebrate the movie "Tombstone" in the historic town of Tombstone, AZ.

History meets Hollywood in the town 'Too Tough to Die' when cast & crew from the famous movie 'Tombstone' come out to celebrate 30 yrs. of the famous film!

TOMBSTONE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The event will will occur in Tombstone, Arizona. The town is a wonderland of Western history and activity on any day, and we will be offering a bevy of fun-filled activities and opportunities to entertain you on this special weekend.

Meet The Stars: Among those scheduled to appear are Michael Biehn (Johnny Ringo), Dana Wheeler- Nicholson (Mattie Earp), Joanna Pacula (Kate), Christopher Mitchum (Hooker's Ranch Forman), John Philbin & Robert Burke (Tom & Frank McLaury) & Peter Sherayko (Texas Jack Vermillion). With more to come!

The cast will be signing autographs & greeting fans Saturday from 10-4 & Sunday 10-2 inside Wyatt Earp’s Oriental Saloon. And Michael Biehn will be at Vintage Cowgirls. Entrance is free to the public; the cast will be charging for signatures and pictures.

There will be two shows to enjoy, both designed to share the 'inside information' on the making of the iconic movie. And both inside historic Scheifflin Hall! Emcee: Hollywood Historian Julie Ann Ream

Friday, 7-9 PM begins with 'Mescal Movie Set': Mescal's own Mark Sankey will share his knowledge as he hosts a group of experts who will be sharing inside information on the making of this iconic film, which was shot on the famous Mescal Movie Set. It will be followed by The 'Birth of the Buckaroos': Peter Sherayko, who played 'Texas Jack,' will share the "behind the scenes" history of what he did for this film and how the Buckaroos came to be.

Saturday, 7-9 PM is our Actors Symposium, where the cast shares their stories on the making of the movie and answers questions put to them by the audience. There will also be a Western Legends Award presentation made during the evening.

A select group of authors has been chosen to have their books for sale inside the foyer of Scheifflin Hall both before and after the Friday & Saturday night shows. Tickets are available online.

In addition to the great restaurants around town, there will also be food trucks for you to enjoy, scheduled gunfights, True West Magazine will be on hand, and a gun raffle will be held all weekend. Tickets will be available for purchase throughout the weekend, and actor Peter Sherayko will pull the winning ticket on Sunday afternoon.

Please join us in the town of Tombstone to celebrate this historic anniversary. A unique way to celebrate an iconic movie … with its STARS!

Produced by Gordon Anderson

Please visit www.Tombstone30th.com for tickets and information.

Tombstone Forward is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization that promotes Tombstone, Arizona to enhance visitor’s experience at the historical town “to tough to die”.