The Mescal Movie Set Releases an Exciting October Halloween Agenda

Mescal Movie Set Panoramic View from the Mescal Movie Set

This October, the Mescal Movie Set has opened its doors for those seeking to experience something new, unique, and a little bit different.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now's the time to grab your cowboy hat and boots and mosey on over to the world-famous Mescal Movie Set! The 1880's cinematic town was home to the movies Tombstone, The Quick and the Dead, and more than 80 other westerns. Notable actors such as Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Sharon Stone have walked its dusty streets.

The historic movie set was recently acquired by local ranchers (Kartchner Ventures) and saved from destruction. An extensive renovation is underway to renovate the set to attract film projects and build an authentic 1880's frontier town. The Mescal Movie Set is now regularly open to the general public for the first time in history! October events include:

“SNEAK PREVIEW" TOURS

Take a "sneak peek" while the set is being renovated! A trained film historian will guide you through the historic set pointing out iconic buildings and film locations from some of your favorite westerns.

Tickets are limited and must be purchased online at www.MescalMovieSet.com. Adult tickets are only $10 and bring the kids! Children 10 and younger are free!

Guided tours run every weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

MYSTERIOUS GHOST HUNT

Test your bravery on a Ghost Hunt in an eerie old western movie set. This is neither a scare attraction nor a tour. It is an interactive paranormal investigation. Tucson Ghost Company will provide equipment (K2, ghost meters, cell sensors, rad detectors, thermostat, dosing rods) so you can try and communicate with spirits known to haunt the area.

Only available on October 9, 23, & 30. 7:00 - 9:00 PM. Tickets must be purchased in advance and only available online at www.mescalmovieset.com/about-3

BOOK SIGNING: JOHN FARKIS, THE AUTHOR OF THE MAKING OF TOMBSTONE

Meet the man that wrote the day-by-day inside story of The Making of Tombstone (1993) as told to the author by those who were there – actors, extras, crew members, Buckaroos, historians & everyone in between.

October 15, 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Tickets include a history tour and are available online at www.mescalmovieset.com/tours-2

WESTERN TRICK OR TREAT FOR THE KIDS

Join us for a Halloween Trick or Treat for children and their families in a western setting. Trick or treaters can walk from station to station within the movie set. Each station is a historic building that appears in some of your favorite westerns. This is a free event for children 15 and under. Adults must be accompanied by a child!

October 30. 2:00 - 4:00. (Children’s Trick or Treat event only - no tours during that time)

Revenue from these events is invested back into restoring the Mescal Movie Set and bringing film production back into Southern Arizona. Come on out and visit the Mescal Movie Set! You are a daisy if you do!