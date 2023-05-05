Actress ANDREA CORTÉS Proves Strategic Recurring on ABC Hit Crime Drama Series ‘THE COMPANY YOU KEEP’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress Andrea Cortés proves vital recurring as the ambitious social media strategist, Jennifer West, throughout season one of the new ABC hit crime drama series, THE COMPANY YOU KEEP.
Andrea Cortés and Tim Chiou in ABC hit drama series THE COMPANY YOU KEEP (photo: Christopher Willard/ABC)
A night of passion leads to love between gifted con man Charlie Nicoletti (Milo Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma Hill (Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. Their romance is complicated as they lie about who they are and when a mutual enemy puts them at cross purposes.
Jennifer West (Cortés) emerges in the storyline as an ambitious, confident, and outspoken woman who quickly rises as the social media senate campaign strategist for Emma’s brother, David Hill (Tim Chiou). The two bond over similar upbringings and parental expectations while filming a "how to make kimchi" for the campaign’s new social media accounts. As a budding romance develops, Jennifer makes the decision to step down from David’s campaign to prove her intentions are pure.
Cortés was excited at the opportunity to appear on the series, adding “Working with this team has been an absolute joy. Tim Chiou gave me so much to play off of, and working with director Jon Huertas is where I feel we really honed-in on who Jennifer West would be this season.”
Most recently, Cortés has garnered praise recurring as Sofía, the love interest of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), on the FX Sons of Anarchy spinoff series, Mayans MC. This talented Puerto Rican actress also grabbed attention for her recurring role as Isabel Diaz, girlfriend of former gang leader Oscar (Julio Macias), during the fourth season of the Netflix coming-of-age drama, On My Block. Audiences will also recognize Cortés from her notable appearances on ABC’s deadly drama Big Sky, CBS’s crime dramas The Equalizer and S.W.A.T., and her recurring role on NBC’s medical drama, Chicago Med. On the big screen, Cortés turned in standout performance with her starring role in the witchcraft horror film, The Old Ways.
Currently, Cortés is back on set as Sofia shooting season five of the FX favorite, Mayans MC.
