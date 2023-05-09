Allied Concrete Coatings revitalizes Wisp Resort's indoor pool deck with durable GRANIFLEX™ installation
We wanted to see what we could offer the resort as an alternative to tiling.”MCHENRY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Concrete Coatings, a leading provider of high-quality concrete coatings and restoration services, recently completed a project to repair and install GRANIFLEX on the indoor pool deck at Wisp Resort in McHenry, MD. The project involved repairing the existing concrete surface and installing a new coating to provide a durable, slip-resistant, and attractive finish that would withstand the harsh pool environment.
The indoor tile pool deck at Wisp Resort had been experiencing significant wear and tear due to constant exposure to water, chemicals, and heavy foot traffic.
"We've previously done some work for this facility, some carpet and other flooring installations. They asked for our help to refinish this indoor pool deck," said Allied owner Karlyn Yoder. "The original request was for a tile replacement, which would have been costly for the resort. Working with our support team at The Concrete Protector led us to offer the GRANIFLEX™ system, which would solve their flooring needs, add benefits over the tile and be more budget-friendly."
According to Yoder, the tile was a pain for the resort to keep clean, with approximately 2,700 square feet of 1" tile, there was so much grout and small spaces for dirt to get caught in. The GRANIFLEX™ system would be much easier to clean the entire floor and save the resort cost on labor to do so.
GRANIFLEX™ is a high-performance, flexible, and waterproof coating that is specifically designed to protect concrete surfaces from damage caused by water, chemicals, and abrasion. It also provides a slip-resistant surface that is ideal for pool decks and other high-traffic areas.
"We started discussing this with our contact at The Concrete Protector, James Downing. We wanted to see what we could offer the resort as an alternative to tiling," added Yoder. He was able to help us price and demonstrate the GRANIFLEX™ system as a cost savings replacement. The Concrete Protector team even went so far as to bring us to their headquarters in Ohio for a training demonstration to use a product we were only slightly familiar with. That training was great to take the worry out of using a new system and gave us the confidence to complete the installation."
"Karlyn was great to work with," stated Downing. "He asked for help and we were able to get a special training set up for him."
"They drove over to the training center and we showed him how to do the intermediate flood coat, and after that short training, he felt very confident in completing the job," he added.
The end result was a beautiful, slip-resistant pool deck that was functional and attractive. The GRANIFLEX coating provided a durable surface that would stand up to the harsh pool environment, while the unique pattern and texture added a touch of elegance and sophistication to the resort's indoor pool area. The team at Allied Concrete Coatings was pleased with the results and the resort management team was thrilled with the transformation.
In conclusion, Allied Concrete Coatings has once again proven its expertise in concrete repair and restoration services by successfully completing the repair and installation of GRANIFLEX on the indoor pool deck at Wisp Resort. The project has resulted in a safe, durable, and attractive pool deck that will provide years of enjoyment for resort guests and staff. With their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Allied Concrete Coatings is the go-to company for all concrete coating and restoration needs.
To learn more about Allied Concrete Coatings or to request a free project quote, call them at 301-533-6489 or visit them online at www.alliedconcretecoatings.com
