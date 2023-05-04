Rich County Ranchers Devastated by Extreme Flooding

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has received reports of extreme flooding in Rich County along the Bear River causing devastation for ranchers and their livestock.

“After many difficult years of drought and an extremely hard winter, these ranchers are now experiencing some of the worst flooding ever seen in Rich County,” said UDAF Commissioner, Craig Buttars. “Our department is working to do everything we can to help these ranchers and set up resources for others who may experience hardships due to flooding.”

UDAF officials estimate that 20-30 ranches along the Bear River have been impacted by flooding. As a result of this emergency, cattle have been evacuated to avoid the rising waters. These ranchers are expected to incur additional feed costs of $18,000-$25,000 per ranch and transportation costs of $2,500-$5,000 to relocate cattle. Additional costs have been incurred to divert water and create high ground for cattle to stand on. Unfortunately, some cattle have been lost. UDAF has not yet determined the total number of cattle lost.

UDAF officials are working closely with the ranchers in Rich County and the Department of Emergency Management to address these emerging concerns. More information on additional resources is expected by Friday, May 5th.