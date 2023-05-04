Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,708 in the last 365 days.

Rich County Ranchers Devastated by Extreme Flooding

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) has received reports of extreme flooding in Rich County along the Bear River causing devastation for ranchers and their livestock.

“After many difficult years of drought and an extremely hard winter, these ranchers are now experiencing some of the worst flooding ever seen in Rich County,” said UDAF Commissioner, Craig Buttars. “Our department is working to do everything we can to help these ranchers and set up resources for others who may experience hardships due to flooding.”

UDAF officials estimate that 20-30 ranches along the Bear River have been impacted by flooding. As a result of this emergency, cattle have been evacuated to avoid the rising waters. These ranchers are expected to incur additional feed costs of $18,000-$25,000 per ranch and transportation costs of $2,500-$5,000 to relocate cattle. Additional costs have been incurred to divert water and create high ground for cattle to stand on. Unfortunately, some cattle have been lost. UDAF has not yet determined the total number of cattle lost.

UDAF officials are working closely with the ranchers in Rich County and the Department of Emergency Management to address these emerging concerns. More information on additional resources is expected by Friday, May 5th.  

You just read:

Rich County Ranchers Devastated by Extreme Flooding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more