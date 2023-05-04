West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Full Lineup and Programming for Do Division Street Fest

The West Town Chamber of Commerce has released the full lineup for the 2023 Do Division Street Fest featuring more than 30 bands and two stages programmed by The Empty Bottle and Subterranean.

Kicking off Chicago’s festival season from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, 2023, Do Division Street Fest will feature local vendors and electrifying live tunes on Division between Damen and Leavitt.