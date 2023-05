West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Full Lineup and Programming for Do Division Street Fest

The West Town Chamber of Commerce has released the full lineup for the 2023 Do Division Street Fest featuring more than 30 bands and two stages programmed by The Empty Bottle and Subterranean. Kicking off Chicago’s festival season from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, 2023, Do Division Street Fest will feature local vendors and electrifying live tunes on Division between Damen and Leavitt. “Do Division Family Fun Fest” is one of the premier neighborhood children’s events of the year, which takes place on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, 3023, from 12:00p through 6:00p during Do Division Street Fest.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the West Town Chamber of Commerce’s much-anticipated Do Division Street Fest , the team is thrilled to announce the full 2023 live music lineup! Kicking off Chicago’s festival season from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, 2023, the event will feature local vendors and electrifying live tunes on Division between Damen and Leavitt. In addition to two live music stages, patrons can enjoy a wide variety of local shopping, food, and plenty of ice cold beer, including varieties from local favorite Goose Island Beer Co., as well as spirits from White Claw and Deep Eddy.To engage and entertain festival-goers of all ages, Do Division Street Fest will also feature a dedicated “Do Division Family Fun Fest” organized by A.N. Pritzker Public School and LaSalle II Magnet School, who are festival season benefactors along with Jose De Diego Community Academy. “Do Chicago Fashion Fest” will also return with local designer runway shows and vendors throughout the weekend, organized by Dynamic Salon. Further, Do Division Street Fest will welcome more than 30 bands across two live music stages throughout the weekend, programmed by two of West Town’s renowned live music venues: The Empty Bottle and Subterranean. From local acts to national touring bands, the full 2023 schedule* is as follows:WEST/LEAVITT STAGEProgrammed by SubterraneanFRIDAY6:15p - 7:15p: Beats Y Bateria7:45p - 8:30p: Akasha9:00p - 10:00p: Jesse RoyalSATURDAY1:00p - 2:30p: School of Rock Chicago3:00p - 3:30p: Bonzie4:00p - 4:45p: SRSQ5:15p - 6:00p: Daniel Romano's Outfit6:30p - 7:15p: The Dirty Nil7:45p - 8:30p: MSPAINT9:00p - 10:00p: CloakroomSUNDAY12:00p - 2:00p: School Of Rock Chicago West2:30p - 3:15p: Nora Marks3:45p - 4:30p: OK Cool5:00p - 5:45p: TBA6:15p - 7:00p: The Slaps7:30p - 8:15p: Sarah & The Sundays8:45p - 10:00p: VundabarEAST/DAMEN STAGEProgrammed by Empty Bottle PresentsFRIDAY5:45p - 6:30p: The Cowboys7:15p - 8:00p: Brainiac8:45p - 10:00p: W.I.T.C.H.SATURDAY1:45p - 2:30p: Girls Rock! Chicago3:00p - 3:45p: Big Joanie4:15p - 5:00p: Conjunto Primitivo5:45p - 6:30p: Frankie Rose7:15p - 8:00p: Daniel Villarreal Group8:45p - 10:00p: Bobby OrozaSUNDAY1:45p - 2:30p: Neptune's Core3:00p - 3:45p: Lauren Early4:15p - 5:00p: Glyders5:45p - 6:30p: Surprise Chef7:15p - 8:00p: FINGY8:45p - 10:00p: Dan DeaconFAMILY FUN FEST + MUSIC HOUSE FAMILY FUN FEST STAGE“Do Division Family Fun Fest” is one of the premier neighborhood children’s events of the year, which takes place on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, 3023, from 12:00p through 6:00p. The event jam packs two blocks (Hoyne & Crystal) full of fun for little ones to enjoy, including train rides, face painting, bounce house, arts, crafts and dozens of local children’s retailers. To top it off, the “Do Division Family Fun Fest” boasts its own live entertainment stage, including family-friendly musical acts and a talent show! All proceeds will benefit A.N. Pritzker Public School and LaSalle II Magnet School. Check out all the talented acts coming to the “Music House Family Fun Fest Stage” below:SATURDAY12:00p: Family Music and Movement with Alexa12:45p: Violin Performance Troupe1:15p: Hip Hop Performance and Hip Hop Class2:00p - 3:00p: Pritzker and Uniting Voices3:00p - 6:00p: Kid Rock Bands!SUNDAY12:00p - 12:45p: Theater Class with Elijah12:45p - 1:00p: Hula Hoop Competition1:00p - 2:00p: Violin Performance Troupe2:00p - 3:00p: Rock Band Class and Performance from 1 band3:00p - 3:05p: Limbo3:05p - 5:00p: Club Music House (variety of performances from student performers)5:00p - 6:00p: Mary MacaroniTICKETS + DETAILSFestival attendees can pre-reserve entry here: www.eventbrite.com/e/do-division-street-fest-tickets-628593870187 FESTIVAL IMAGERY Click here for the official Do Division Street Fest event lineup flyers/graphics.For past images from Do Division Street Fest shot by Niko Sulek, click this link ABOUT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCEThe West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. For more info: westtownchamber.org.*PLEASE NOTEFestival lineups are subject to change. For the most current list of talent, performances, activations and festival lineup graphics please visit this link: www.dropbox.com/s/k6dy7kgb337durl/Do%20Divison%20Street%20Fest_%20Full%20Lineup%20Release%20-%205.3.23.pdf?dl=0