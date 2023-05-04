West Town Chamber of Commerce Announces Full Lineup and Programming for Do Division Street Fest
The West Town Chamber of Commerce has released the full lineup for the 2023 Do Division Street Fest featuring more than 30 bands and two stages programmed by The Empty Bottle and Subterranean.
Kicking off Chicago’s festival season from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4, 2023, Do Division Street Fest will feature local vendors and electrifying live tunes on Division between Damen and Leavitt.
In addition to two live music stages, patrons can enjoy a wide variety of local shopping, food, and plenty of ice cold beer, including varieties from local favorite Goose Island Beer Co., as well as spirits from White Claw and Deep Eddy.
— West Town Chamber of Commerce
To engage and entertain festival-goers of all ages, Do Division Street Fest will also feature a dedicated “Do Division Family Fun Fest” organized by A.N. Pritzker Public School and LaSalle II Magnet School, who are festival season benefactors along with Jose De Diego Community Academy. “Do Chicago Fashion Fest” will also return with local designer runway shows and vendors throughout the weekend, organized by Dynamic Salon. Further, Do Division Street Fest will welcome more than 30 bands across two live music stages throughout the weekend, programmed by two of West Town’s renowned live music venues: The Empty Bottle and Subterranean. From local acts to national touring bands, the full 2023 schedule* is as follows:
WEST/LEAVITT STAGE
Programmed by Subterranean
FRIDAY
6:15p - 7:15p: Beats Y Bateria
7:45p - 8:30p: Akasha
9:00p - 10:00p: Jesse Royal
SATURDAY
1:00p - 2:30p: School of Rock Chicago
3:00p - 3:30p: Bonzie
4:00p - 4:45p: SRSQ
5:15p - 6:00p: Daniel Romano's Outfit
6:30p - 7:15p: The Dirty Nil
7:45p - 8:30p: MSPAINT
9:00p - 10:00p: Cloakroom
SUNDAY
12:00p - 2:00p: School Of Rock Chicago West
2:30p - 3:15p: Nora Marks
3:45p - 4:30p: OK Cool
5:00p - 5:45p: TBA
6:15p - 7:00p: The Slaps
7:30p - 8:15p: Sarah & The Sundays
8:45p - 10:00p: Vundabar
EAST/DAMEN STAGE
Programmed by Empty Bottle Presents
FRIDAY
5:45p - 6:30p: The Cowboys
7:15p - 8:00p: Brainiac
8:45p - 10:00p: W.I.T.C.H.
SATURDAY
1:45p - 2:30p: Girls Rock! Chicago
3:00p - 3:45p: Big Joanie
4:15p - 5:00p: Conjunto Primitivo
5:45p - 6:30p: Frankie Rose
7:15p - 8:00p: Daniel Villarreal Group
8:45p - 10:00p: Bobby Oroza
SUNDAY
1:45p - 2:30p: Neptune's Core
3:00p - 3:45p: Lauren Early
4:15p - 5:00p: Glyders
5:45p - 6:30p: Surprise Chef
7:15p - 8:00p: FINGY
8:45p - 10:00p: Dan Deacon
FAMILY FUN FEST + MUSIC HOUSE FAMILY FUN FEST STAGE
“Do Division Family Fun Fest” is one of the premier neighborhood children’s events of the year, which takes place on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4, 3023, from 12:00p through 6:00p. The event jam packs two blocks (Hoyne & Crystal) full of fun for little ones to enjoy, including train rides, face painting, bounce house, arts, crafts and dozens of local children’s retailers. To top it off, the “Do Division Family Fun Fest” boasts its own live entertainment stage, including family-friendly musical acts and a talent show! All proceeds will benefit A.N. Pritzker Public School and LaSalle II Magnet School. Check out all the talented acts coming to the “Music House Family Fun Fest Stage” below:
SATURDAY
12:00p: Family Music and Movement with Alexa
12:45p: Violin Performance Troupe
1:15p: Hip Hop Performance and Hip Hop Class
2:00p - 3:00p: Pritzker and Uniting Voices
3:00p - 6:00p: Kid Rock Bands!
SUNDAY
12:00p - 12:45p: Theater Class with Elijah
12:45p - 1:00p: Hula Hoop Competition
1:00p - 2:00p: Violin Performance Troupe
2:00p - 3:00p: Rock Band Class and Performance from 1 band
3:00p - 3:05p: Limbo
3:05p - 5:00p: Club Music House (variety of performances from student performers)
5:00p - 6:00p: Mary Macaroni
TICKETS + DETAILS
Festival attendees can pre-reserve entry here: www.eventbrite.com/e/do-division-street-fest-tickets-628593870187
FESTIVAL IMAGERY
Click here for the official Do Division Street Fest event lineup flyers/graphics.
For past images from Do Division Street Fest shot by Niko Sulek, click this link.
ABOUT THE WEST TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
The West Town Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization with hundreds of small business members. The Chamber’s mission is to foster community and economic development by empowering businesses with information and technical resources, creating connections, and providing neighborhood-wide marketing and other valuable programming. For more info: westtownchamber.org.
*PLEASE NOTE
Festival lineups are subject to change. For the most current list of talent, performances, activations and festival lineup graphics please visit this link: www.dropbox.com/s/k6dy7kgb337durl/Do%20Divison%20Street%20Fest_%20Full%20Lineup%20Release%20-%205.3.23.pdf?dl=0
Ryan Beshel
SIX4 Creative
ryan@six4creative.com
