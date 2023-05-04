Meet with Fraud.net at Fintech Nexus 2023

Fraud.net is sponsoring one of the hottest Fintech events in New York City.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net, an award-winning, comprehensive, and customizable fraud prevention solution for enterprises, is proud to be sponsoring Fintech Nexus USA 2023, the largest conference in the fintech industry. At the conference, you can expect to meet with our experienced solutions consultants to help find a fraud prevention solution to reduce false positives, streamlines fraud reviews, and increases profits.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to attend Fintech Nexus 2023 alongside fellow industry professionals and fintech companies. Be sure to meet with us to learn how Fraud.net is revolutionizing fraud prevention and risk management," said Whitney Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Fraud.net.

Fintech Nexus USA 2023 will take place in New York City from May 10 to 11 at the Javits Center. Meet with Fraud.net in booth #613 or schedule a meeting through the Fintech Nexus 2023 networking app.

Buy tickets for the event here, and use code SPONSOR15_FRAUDNET for 15% off your ticket price.

About Fraud.net

Fraud.net is an end-to-end digital risk management and revenue enhancement ecosystem built for digital financial and commerce companies worldwide. The cloud-born platform helps enterprises detect and prevent digital fraud, money laundering, and other financial crimes and to automate customer onboarding and compliance workflows. The platform leverages no-code/low-code architecture, natively integrated data and tools from 50+ leading risk management vendors, and custom-tailored AI models, all to enable companies to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Learn more at https://fraud.net/contact/