New Book Sheds Poignant Light on How Calcium Connects Us to Architecture, the Earth and to One Another
Korynn Newville’s Indiscernible Elements: Calcium releases wide on May 30, 2023.
A lot of building materials are made of pieces of calcium. My teeth are made of the same things as dry wall. Buildings are made of bones. These structures are just like us.”VICTOR, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Korynn Newville will release her first book, Indiscernible Elements: Calcium, exploring the vital role of calcium not only in the body but also in architecture and human relationships.
— Korynn Newville
Calcium is a vital element that plays a fundamental role in various physiological processes in the body. As an architectural designer, Newville tells us how this element connects all of us, beyond our bodies.
“A lot of building materials are made of pieces of calcium,” Newville says. “My teeth are made of the same things as dry wall. Buildings are made of bones. These structures are just like us.”
With a focus on practical advice and evidence-based research, Indiscernible Elements: Calcium provides readers a new perspective of this element, and helps readers look at the world differently.
Her book stems from her thesis work on how architecture needs to practice with living and dying . Newville envisions a series of future books focusing on more elements, and is embarking on a journey of sharing her art through events, media, and other vehicles.
Newville adds, “This book is just the beginning of what could be. By breaking us down to our core elements, we can understand the importance of our connection to the planet. And maybe that will help prepare us to live in a world that is rapidly evolving and changing.”
Indiscernible Elements: Calcium by Korynn Newville is available as an advance reading copy on NetGalley.
ISBN Hardback: 978-1-7372231-4-6
Price: $29.99
About Korynn Newville
Korynn Newville is an artist, designer, and environmental activist. She received a master's degree in architecture from The School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a Bachelor of Design from the University of Minnesota. She is currently an architectural designer studying to become a licensed architect. She strives to utilize sustainable building practices in her professional projects, and has a passion for creating artwork through the common materials used to construct her buildings projects. Korynn believes in the use of our imagination to offer new solutions to problems, and her artwork is her voice to tell the story. Her drawings and passion for the environment are the catalysts that led to her writing. Discover more on Korynn Newville’s website.
Desiree Duffy
Black Chateau
+1 213-444-1958
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram