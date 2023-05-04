YHSGR Empowers Real Estate Agents with Exclusive Tools and Coaching in Small Group Mastermind Session

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), a highly esteemed real estate firm in Southern California, recently organized an exclusive small group mastermind session. The event aimed to equip real estate agents with top-notch tools, systems, and coaching, enabling them to provide superior real estate services to their community.

The small group mastermind session is a testament to YHSGR's unwavering commitment to change lives and make a positive impact in the community. The event provided the participants with an opportunity to learn from industry top-performers and gain access to high-income, reduced-effort systems, and millionaire agent coaching.

According to Anita Witecki, the General Manager of YHSGR, "We’re committed to help individuals find their dream homes or sell their property without the stress that often accompanies the process. These small group mastermind sessions allow us to share our wealth of knowledge and expertise with like-minded individuals who are passionate about real estate and making a difference in their community."

Attendees of the session had the privilege to work closely with top 1% industry mentors who offered personalized coaching and guidance, accelerating their success in the industry. Additionally, they received exclusive access to state-of-the-art tools and systems that enable them to work efficiently and deliver unparalleled services to their clients.

Lori Hintz, the Managing Broker/Manager of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, further added, "At YHSGR, we believe that working collaboratively and sharing knowledge and expertise can make a significant difference in people's lives. The small group mastermind sessions are one of the ways we are working to help more people buy and sell the awesome place they call home. We remain committed to hosting more of these sessions in the future and continue making a positive impact in our community."

“Buying or selling a home can be a daunting task for many people, and that's where we come in," said Sophie Tong, the Growth Manager of YHSGR. "We’re here to help as many people as possible find their dream home or sell their property without the stress and hassle that often comes with the process. These small group mastermind sessions allow us to share our knowledge and expertise with like-minded individuals who are passionate about real estate and making a difference in their community."

“Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) team hosts regular small group mastermind sessions - It's About Helping More People Buy and Sell the Awesome Place They Call, HOME! Change Lives, Impact Your Community and Live the Life You Were Born to Live!” added Rudy Lira Kusuma, the CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

A COMMUNITY - Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty - Part of our Success Formula is attending the innovative quarterly small groups private mastermind sessions, where there is a community of sharing. Everyone wants to help one another on their journey. Agents have massive quantum leaps in their business, and it is because of the "Experiential Learning" at the small groups mastermind sessions; an experience you can't find on a Zoom call or a webinar, an experience that changes lives!

To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and its small group mastermind sessions, visit their website at www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com or call 626-789-0159.

