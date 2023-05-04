Booking services for IAM’s green facilities added to “Macao One Account”

MACAU, May 4 - Eight green facilities under the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) can be booked via “Macao One Account” starting from 4 May, making it more convenient for the public to use the booking services for venues and facilities of different governmental departments via the platform.

Starting from 4 May, the public may use “Macao One Account” to book IAM’s green facilities for sessions on and after 8 May, including Children’s Bumper Car Track – Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront, Playground in Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront, Temporary Leisure Area in Doca do Lam Mau (Sandpit), Hac Sá Off-Roading Track – Pedal Go-Kart for Children, Hac Sá Off-Roading Track – Mountain Bike, Taipa Grande Natural Park Barbecue Area, Hac Sá Reservoir Natural Park Barbecue Area, and Hac Sá Beach Park Barbecue Area.

The original “Advance Booking System for Visiting Green Facilities” will be out of service starting from 8 May. For enquiries, the public may call IAM’s Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.