New Dragon Inn in the 33rd Macao Arts Festival cancelled due to illness of protagonist

MACAU, May 4 - Due to illness, the protagonist of the performance New Dragon Inn, integrated in the 33rd Macao Arts Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will not be able to travel to Macao, and the performance has therefore been cancelled. IC apologises for the inconvenience caused.

Following the cancellation of this performance, originally scheduled to be held on 20 May at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, and of the outreach activity “Meet-the-Artist: Shi Yihong – Heritage and Innovation of Peking Opera”, originally scheduled to be held on 17 May, spectators with tickets may obtain the respective refund at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets from today until 30 June by presenting the intact tickets.

For enquiries about refunds, please contact the Macau Ticketing Network through tel. no. 2855 5555 or email to macauticket@kongseng.com.mo.