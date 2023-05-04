Missouri archers place in 2023 NASP Western National Bullseye and 3D Tournament

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Student archers from Missouri’s National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) traveled to Sandy, UT last month to compete in the 2023 Western National Bullseye and 3D Tournament held April 28-29.

MoNASP is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. Around 80,000 Missouri students participate in the program.

MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help them get outdoors.

A total of 1,763 archers from 24 states attended this year’s bullseye tournament. A total of 1,214 students from 21 states participated in the 3D challenge. Twenty-two Missouri archers competed in the bullseye portion of the tournament and 31 Missouri archers competed in the 3D portion.

BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

Sarcoxie High School

HIGH Team #1

Score: 3,341

Tens: 169

Rank: 2 out of 36

Alyssa Willis – Sarcoxie High School

Score: 289

Tens: 20

High School Girls Rank: 3 out of 343

11th Grade Girls Rank: 1 out of 75

Overall Girls Rank: 5 out of 838

Dugan Pogue – Sarcoxie High School

Score: 289

Tens: 19

High School Boys Rank: 9 out of 344

11th Grade Boys Rank: 5 out of 87

Overall Boys Rank: 14 out of 925

Find more of the 2023 Western Nationals Bullseye Competition results online at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9437

3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES

Sarcoxie High School

HIGH Team #1

Score: 1,685

Tens: 90

Rank: 2 out of 34

Jefferson High School, Festus MO

HIGH Team #1

Score: 1,613

Tens: 69

Rank: 13 out of 34

David Boyer – Kingston Junior High School

Score: 294

Tens: 24

Middle School Boys Rank: 1 out of 245

8th Grade Boys Rank: 1 out of 103

Overall Boys Rank: 1 out of 632

Alyssa Willis – Sarcoxie High School

Score: 293

Tens: 23

High School Girls Rank: 1 out of 246

11th Grade Girls Rank: 1 out of 50

Overall Girls Rank: 1 out of 582

Bayla Sageser – Sarcoxie High School

Score: 284

Tens: 16

High School Girls Rank: 4 out of 246

9th Grade Girls Rank: 2 out of 65

Overall Girls Rank: 6 out of 582

Matthew Ventrano – Sarcoxie Middle School

Score: 279

Tens: 16

Middle School Boys Rank: 10 out of 245

8th Grade Boys Rank: 5 out of 103

Overall Boys Rank: 30 out of 632

Kaelyn Nilson – Jefferson High School, Festus MO

Score: 279

Tens: 14

High School Girls Rank: 13 out of 246

12th Grade Girls Rank: 4 out of 59

Overall Girls Rank: 20 out of 582

Breann Shumake – Sarcoxie High School

Score: 279

Tens: 14

High School Girls Rank: 13 out of 246

9th Grade Girls Rank: 4 out of 65

Overall Girls Rank: 20 out of 582

More results of the 2023 Western 3D Competition can be found online at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9437

The 2023 NASP Eastern National Tournament will be held May 11-13 in Louisville, KY. MDC reports 68 Missouri schools are registered for the bullseye competition, while 42 Missouri teams are registered for the 3D portion.

To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.