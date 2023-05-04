Missouri archers place in 2023 NASP Western National Bullseye and 3D Tournament
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Student archers from Missouri’s National Archery in the Schools Program (MoNASP) traveled to Sandy, UT last month to compete in the 2023 Western National Bullseye and 3D Tournament held April 28-29.
MoNASP is coordinated through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation (MCHF), and the Conservation Federation of Missouri (CFM) in partnership with more than 700 participating schools and numerous supporting organizations throughout the state. Around 80,000 Missouri students participate in the program.
MoNASP is an affiliate of NASP and promotes education, self-esteem, and physical activity for students in grades 4-12 through participation in the sport of archery. Statistics show school archery programs improve students’ school attendance, increase their self-esteem and physical activity, help them relate to subject matter, and help them get outdoors.
A total of 1,763 archers from 24 states attended this year’s bullseye tournament. A total of 1,214 students from 21 states participated in the 3D challenge. Twenty-two Missouri archers competed in the bullseye portion of the tournament and 31 Missouri archers competed in the 3D portion.
BULLSEYE TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
Sarcoxie High School
- HIGH Team #1
- Score: 3,341
- Tens: 169
- Rank: 2 out of 36
Alyssa Willis – Sarcoxie High School
- Score: 289
- Tens: 20
- High School Girls Rank: 3 out of 343
- 11th Grade Girls Rank: 1 out of 75
- Overall Girls Rank: 5 out of 838
Dugan Pogue – Sarcoxie High School
- Score: 289
- Tens: 19
- High School Boys Rank: 9 out of 344
- 11th Grade Boys Rank: 5 out of 87
- Overall Boys Rank: 14 out of 925
Find more of the 2023 Western Nationals Bullseye Competition results online at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9437
3D TOURNAMENT TOP SCORES
Sarcoxie High School
- HIGH Team #1
- Score: 1,685
- Tens: 90
- Rank: 2 out of 34
Jefferson High School, Festus MO
- HIGH Team #1
- Score: 1,613
- Tens: 69
- Rank: 13 out of 34
David Boyer – Kingston Junior High School
- Score: 294
- Tens: 24
- Middle School Boys Rank: 1 out of 245
- 8th Grade Boys Rank: 1 out of 103
- Overall Boys Rank: 1 out of 632
Alyssa Willis – Sarcoxie High School
- Score: 293
- Tens: 23
- High School Girls Rank: 1 out of 246
- 11th Grade Girls Rank: 1 out of 50
- Overall Girls Rank: 1 out of 582
Bayla Sageser – Sarcoxie High School
- Score: 284
- Tens: 16
- High School Girls Rank: 4 out of 246
- 9th Grade Girls Rank: 2 out of 65
- Overall Girls Rank: 6 out of 582
Matthew Ventrano – Sarcoxie Middle School
- Score: 279
- Tens: 16
- Middle School Boys Rank: 10 out of 245
- 8th Grade Boys Rank: 5 out of 103
- Overall Boys Rank: 30 out of 632
Kaelyn Nilson – Jefferson High School, Festus MO
- Score: 279
- Tens: 14
- High School Girls Rank: 13 out of 246
- 12th Grade Girls Rank: 4 out of 59
- Overall Girls Rank: 20 out of 582
Breann Shumake – Sarcoxie High School
- Score: 279
- Tens: 14
- High School Girls Rank: 13 out of 246
- 9th Grade Girls Rank: 4 out of 65
- Overall Girls Rank: 20 out of 582
More results of the 2023 Western 3D Competition can be found online at https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9437
The 2023 NASP Eastern National Tournament will be held May 11-13 in Louisville, KY. MDC reports 68 Missouri schools are registered for the bullseye competition, while 42 Missouri teams are registered for the 3D portion.
To learn more about MoNASP, or to enroll your school in the program, visit https://education.mdc.mo.gov/monasp to find out how to get started.