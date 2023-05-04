NYF Health Awards Announces 2023 Award Winners; McCann Health New Jersey Earns Best of Show for “House Rules” for Phexxi
Grand Awards go to “House Rules” McCann Health New Jersey and “The Bridge” Klick Health
McCann Health New Jersey's Best of Show win at the New York Festivals is a truly exceptional achievement, and we couldn't be prouder”NEW YORK, NEW YORK , USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals Health Awards has officially announced the 2023 Health Awards winners.
— Bruno Abner, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health New Jersey
NYF Health Awards jury panels of globally respected healthcare and wellness innovators judged the 2023 award-winning entries from healthcare, wellness and pharma campaigns submitted from 29 countries worldwide.
The 2023 Executive Jury, led by Adam Hessel, CCO at Ogilvy Health, judged the shortlist determined by the Grand Jury and through thoughtful discussion and consideration honored outstanding entries submitted into this year’s Health & Wellness and Pharma categories. Juries judged submissions from each exclusive designation providing the opportunity to focus on what’s best in each respective category.
The 2023 NYF Health Executive Jury honored global agencies with the prestigious Best of Show Award, 2 Grand Awards, 32 Gold Towers, 28 Silver, 30 Bronze and 182 Finalist Awards.
2023 BEST of SHOW
“House Rules” created by McCann Health New Jersey for Phexxi (PHARMA: Products & Services Direct-to-Consumer - Branded: Social Influencers) was in the spotlight earning the prestigious Best of Show Award.
The bold and disruptive campaign delivered an empowering message while generating awareness of Phexxi to millions of women seeking pregnancy prevention that is hormone free. "House Rules," featuring Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy, encourages women to live by their own rules when it comes to contraception. The campaign netted two billion media impressions and outstanding impressions and engagement on shared, earned, owned, and paid social, and the campaign increased Phexxi new prescriptions by 94%.
In addition to Best of Show, “House Rules” earned a Grand Award and 3 NYF Health Gold Towers.
"McCann Health New Jersey's Best of Show win at the New York Festivals is a truly exceptional achievement, and we couldn't be prouder. The fact that a Pharma case was crowned the winner is a testament for such a highly regulated industry. Congratulations to all the winners, your exceptional work is a constant source of inspiration"—Bruno Abner, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Health New Jersey
2023 GRAND AWARDS
Grand Award – Health & Wellness: “The Bridge” created by KIick Health for PAWS NY was honored with the 2023 Grand Award for their heartwarming animated short film that explores mental and animal health. The winning entry, inspired by a real life-saving friendship about an unbreakable human-animal bond, features music by GRAMMY® Award-winning musician Lou Reed and dramatically utilizes color as metaphor to depict the inner mental states of both characters.
“The Bridge” earned 2 additional NYF Health Gold Towers, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Tower, and 1 Finalist Award.
"We're thrilled and humbled to be recognized by the New York Festivals Health jury for our work on 'The Bridge.' It reaffirms our belief that important stories that are told in a compelling way can gain awareness, move people to action, and ultimately save lives. Thank you from our entire team at Klick Health." –Rich Levy, Chief Creative Officer, Klick Health
In addition, Klick Health’s “Thirst” for podHER earned an NYF Health Awards Gold Tower, 1 Silver Tower, and 2 Finalist Awards.
Grand Award – PHARMA: “House Rules” McCann Health New Jersey earned the 2023 Grand Award for their campaign for Phexxi, the hormone free birth control prescription gel. The campaign successfully motivated millions of women dissatisfied with their current method, suffering from hormonal side effects, or using no method at all to learn more about Phexxi.
Additional accolades for McCann Health New Jersey include the Bronze Tower winning campaign “Unveiled” for N/A and their entry “Very Rare to Very Real” for Acquired Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura was recognized with 2 Finalist Awards.
Multiple top-tier agencies were honored with Gold Towers for their award-winning campaigns that positioned prominent brands, engaged consumers and health care professionals, and achieved market success. Inspired Health & Wellness campaigns saluted creative campaigns that focused on personal well-being. Cutting-edge Pharma campaigns showcased work created on behalf of Pharmaceutical brands specializing in scientific innovation to improve the quality of life.
Area 23, an IPG Health Company, was in the lead with 13 NYF Health Gold Towers for cutting-edge work. Multiple campaigns including Health & Wellness entries earned awards including 3 Gold Towers for “Lil Sugar — Master of Disguise” for Hip-Hop Public Health, and a single Gold for “SICK BEATS” for Woojer. Area 23 also earned an additional 9 Gold Towers in Pharma categories, earning 3 Gold Towers for each of the following campaigns “The Unwearable Collection” for Boehringer Ingelheim, “Unbreakable” and “Trapped” for NTM Facts. In addition, the agency was recognized with 8 Silver Towers, 1 Bronze Tower, and 42 Finalist Awards.
Ogilvy Health North America was honored with 5 NYF Health Gold Towers for their innovative campaigns. In Health & Wellness categories the agency earned 3 Gold Towers for “NYF Health Awards,” for New York Festivals, and Gold Towers for both “Cycle Kids” Cycle Kids, and “Pets of War” for Four Paws NGO. Ogilvy NA also scored 10 Silver Towers, 12 Bronze Towers, and 8 Finalist Awards.
Global Ogilvy agencies were recognized with Gold Towers for their impressive entries. Entries earning Gold include Ogilvy London scoring 3 Golds in Health & Wellness categories for “Toxic Influence,” Courage is Beautiful,” and “Reverse Selfie,” for client Dove. Additional Health & Wellness Gold winners include Ogilvy Honduras “Morning after Island” for Grupo Estratégico and Ogilvy Thailand for “Love Your Gut” for Dutch Mill Company Limited.
The following agencies each earned a Gold Tower for their impressive campaigns: FCB Health New York was honored with the Gold Tower for their Health & Wellness entry “The Trial for #ClinicalEquality” for The Trial for #ClinicalEquality. Eversana Intouch “Erase The Line” for The Chrysalis Initiative and VMLY&R New York “I Will Always Be Me” for Dell Technologies & Intel were each awarded a Gold Tower for their entries in NYF’s Pharma categories.
The international New York Festivals Health Awards honors the world’s best healthcare advertising and celebrates creative achievement within the healthcare advertising, marketing, and communication space beyond the barriers of language and culture.
To view the entire gallery of trailblazing Healthcare & Wellness/Pharma campaigns earning Gold, Silver, Bronze Towers, and Finalist Awards in the 2023 NYF Health Awards, click HERE.
For more information on the 2023 NYF Health competition and to view the 2023 NYF Health Awards Winners Showcase visit: https://home.nyfhealth.com/.
