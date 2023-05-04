Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,641 in the last 365 days.

Longtime Morton County Clerk of Court retires

In late April 2023, Lois Scharnhorst retired after 39 years of service to the North Dakota court system. She worked as a shorthand court reporter for 24 years and served as the Morton County Clerk of Court for 15 years.

You just read:

Longtime Morton County Clerk of Court retires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more