Epos Now Partners with Norfolk & Norwich Festival to Elevate Hospitality Experience
Epos Now partners with Norfolk & Norwich Festival for the third year running, providing innovative hospitality solutions to enhance festival-goers' experience.
We’re excited to help enhance the experience for festival-goers with our integrated point of sale and payments platform, designed to simplify the way businesses operate.”NORWICH, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epos Now, leading fintech and point of sale and payments provider to small and medium businesses, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Norfolk & Norwich Festival for the third consecutive year. As part of this partnership, Epos Now will be providing eight hospitality solutions, including four Pro+ Epos Now payments and Epos Now Order and Pay systems, to enhance the festival-goers' experience.
The Norfolk & Norwich Festival is a charity that shares exceptional arts experiences across the East of England, leading celebration, creativity and curiosity in their community. With last year's total audience exceeding 60,000, and 240 performances across 29 venues, this year's festival promises to be bigger and better than ever before!
"Partnering with the Norfolk & Norwich Festival for the third year running is a real honour for Epos Now," said Nathan Gill, Chief Product Officer at Epos Now. "We’re excited to help enhance the experience for festival-goers with our integrated point of sale and payments platform, designed to simplify the way businesses operate. We can’t wait to be part of this great celebration of creativity!”
The Norfolk & Norwich Festival runs from 12th May to 28th May. Follow Epos Now's social media channels for highlights and a behind-the-scenes look at how their systems are revolutionising the hospitality experience at the festival.
About Epos Now:
Epos Now empowers more than 55,000 businesses worldwide as a global payments and point-of-sale provider. Founded in 2011, its mission is to help small and medium businesses in the retail, hospitality and personal care industries to thrive by harnessing the power of cloud technology.
