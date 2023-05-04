Free CRM Integrates Google Workspace & Gmail

FreeCRM.com Gmail

FreeCRM com can now automate email campaigns with Gmail

The addition of Google Workspace and Gmail integration to the CRM takes things to a whole new level” — Eric Stone

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cogmento, a leading provider of Free CRM software at FreeCRM.com, has announced the release of Google Workspace integration, allowing customers to easily add their Gmail, Google Contacts, and Google Calendar to the CRM for easy data synchronization. Additionally, users can automate email campaigns with any Gmail account. FreeCRM.com is the first CRM to add free mass email marketing campaigning with just a Gmail account, allowing businesses everywhere to perform CRM-enabled targeted outreach instantly.

Users of Cogmento's FreeCRM.com can synchronize their Google Calendars and Gmail inboxes directly to the CRM, allowing seamless integration with sales, marketing, and customer support within the CRM and coordinating with everyone's Gmail account. Contacts and events in the Google Calendar and Gmail accounts are synchronized to the CRM, making the two systems work together.

With over 1 million customers worldwide using its free CRM product, Cogmento has been a prominent player in the CRM cloud business since 2003. With the introduction of Google Workspace and Gmail integration and its new localized pricing plans, the company hopes to revolutionize the CRM market by making it more accessible to businesses of all sizes and financial capabilities.