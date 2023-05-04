Submit Release
FAA Announces Stakeholder Members of UAS Detection and Mitigation Aviation Rulemaking Committee

Thursday, May 4, 2023

WASHINGTON – Fifty-eight aviation stakeholders will soon develop recommendations for the expanded detection and mitigation of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).   
 
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) formed the UAS Detection and Mitigation Systems Aviation Rulemaking Committee to ensure that new technologies designed to detect and mitigate risks from errant or hostile UAS do not adversely impact the safe and efficient operation of the nation’s airspace. The ARC’s 58 members represent a diverse set of aviation stakeholders, including those from the UAS industry.  
 
“The FAA understands the potential risk posed by drones in the hands of unwelcome actors and we want to involve the entire industry in finding and using safe solutions,” said Tonya Coultas, Acting Associate Administrator for Security and Hazardous Materials Safety.  
 
Michael Robbins, Executive Vice President of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI); Matt Cornelius, Executive Vice President of Airports Council International-North America; and Abigail Smith, Acting Executive Director of UAS Security for the FAA, serve as co-chairs.  
 
The committee will begin its work in May and issue a final report in early 2024.  

