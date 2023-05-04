AG Knudsen commends state Legislature for passing critical public safety legislation

HELENA – Following the adjournment of the 68th Montana Legislature late Tuesday, Attorney General Austin Knudsen today commended lawmakers for prioritizing public safety and passing major legislation that will enhance the state Department of Justice’s ability to combat the rise of drugs and crime in Montana.

The Montana Department of Justice spearheaded or actively supported nearly 20 bills that passed the Legislature. The new policies put in place impact the state’s ability to fight human trafficking, the missing and murdered Indigenous persons crisis, sex crimes, illegal drugs, and more. The Legislature also granted the agency authority to hire ten additional criminal justice employees.

“My top priority as Attorney General is the safety and security of Montana communities. The legislation the Department of Justice brought and supported in the session to combat human trafficking, the missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis, illicit drugs, and sex crimes and gives law enforcement and prosecutors new tools to keep Montanans safe,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I greatly appreciate the Legislature and Governor Gianforte for their support of our public safety mission at the Department of Justice.”

The new positions included in the Legislature’s budget are three new major crimes investigators, two new narcotics agents, two new human trafficking agents, an additional internet crimes against children investigator, a prosecutor specializing in crimes against children, a coordinator for the newly created Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program that will improve the response to sexual assault crimes statewide, and a coordinator for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Person Taskforce. Additionally, the Legislature made the temporary Elder Justice Crime Unit permanent, which is comprised of a prosecutor and investigator.

Public safety legislation that the DOJ developed or supported this session includes:

Human Trafficking

House Bill 112 , sponsored by Rep. Jodee Etchart of Billings, will increase the penalties for human trafficking and will provide prosecutors with more tools to prosecute human traffickers. It expands the definition of human trafficking and will help increase the crackdown on sexual abuse of children and all victims. To read more about the bill, click here.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons

House Bill 163 , sponsored by Rep. Tyson Running Wolf of Browning, extends the Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force and provides for a full-time program coordinator. To read more about the bill, click here.

Sex Crimes

House Bill 79 , sponsored by Rep. Amy Regier of Kalispell, will create a sexual assault response network program within the Department of Justice and a Sexual Assault Response Team Committee. This bill will improve the response for sexual assault survivors and help them achieve justice by increasing access to exams conducted by sexual assault nurse examiners (SANEs). To read more about the bill, click here.

Illegal Drugs

House Bill 791 , sponsored by Rep. Courtenay Sprunger of Kalispell, imposes a mandatory minimum sentence of two years of jail time, a $50,000 fine, or both, for anyone convicted of trafficking fentanyl in the state of Montana. To read more about the bill, click here.

Supporting Law Enforcement Officers

Senate Bill 294 , sponsored by Sen. Barry Usher of Billings, will establish an End of Watch Trust to support eligible law enforcement officers and their surviving immediate family in the event of an officer’s death or catastrophic injury in the line of duty. To read more about the bill, click here.

Other Public Safety