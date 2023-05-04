RC Communications President Calvin Dark Joins Duke University Library Advisory Board
Calvin Dark, president of RC Communications, has accepted the invitation to join the Duke University Library Advisory Board for a 3-year term.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, Calvin Dark, president of RC Communications, accepted the invitation to join the Duke University Library Advisory Board (Duke LAB) for a 3-year term. Duke LAB advises and assists the University Librarian by identifying significant opportunities and challenges for the Libraries and recommending ways to raise the Libraries’ profile among the University’s constituencies, including Duke alumni. The Duke University Libraries form one of the nation's top ten private university library systems.
"Duke Libraries are an outstanding resource that attracts the world's best students, researchers, and faculty," said Calvin Dark, a 2001 graduate of Duke University (Political Science and French). "I am excited to join the Duke University Library Advisory Board and am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Duke community."
Calvin Dark, a native of Siler City, North Carolina, is also a regular speaker and writer on African American history and genealogy, and the author of the forthcoming book, McMasters' Will: The Scheme That Almost Freed Us, the remarkable story of his family's struggle for freedom from slavery. The Duke University Libraries have been an invaluable resource for the research about his family's history.
"Duke Libraries' manuscript and archival collections contain a wealth of material on nearly four centuries of African American history – from the colonial and antebellum periods through the post-World War II civil rights era," continued Dark, whose family's story takes place near where Trinity College (later Duke University) was founded. "As a member of Duke's Library Advisory Board, I aim to increase awareness of these vital resources to encourage more research and study of the Black experience in the United States."
Calvin is also a graduate of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, Fulbright Scholar to Morocco, and a regular TV political commentator and analyst. He speaks English, French, Spanish, and Arabic and divides his time between Siler City, NC, Washington, DC, and Rabat, Morocco.
RC Communications is a Washington, DC-based public relations firm, specializing in media training, crisis management, and campaign advocacy. For almost a decade, RCComms has created and managed strategic communications, fundraising, and media plans for public and private sector leaders in the US and around the world. For more information, visit https://www.rccommsdc.com/
The Duke University Libraries' mission is to advance teaching, learning, and research at Duke by providing critical expertise, deep and broad scholarly collections, inclusive programs and services, accessible technology, and inspiring spaces in a welcoming environment open to all. For more information, visit https://library.duke.edu/about
