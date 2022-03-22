Congressional Black Caucus Institute Launches Fannie Lou Hamer Fellowship to Diversify K Street
CBCI partners with North American Midway Entertainment, Airbnb, DoorDash, Washington Government Relations Group & Washington Heads of Office to for fellowshipWASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute (CBCI) announced the creation of the Fannie Lou Hamer Fellowship which aims to create a pipeline for driven, highly-qualified law students interested in government relations that are seeking alternate career paths to the traditional practice of law. CBCI has partnered with North American Midway Entertainment, Airbnb, DoorDash, Washington Government Relations Group & Washington Heads of Office who will contribute immensely to the Fellowship from travel and housing to post-fellowship career counseling and job placement.
“The Congressional Black Caucus Institute has trained a pipeline of diverse, campaign-ready candidates and operatives for almost two decades. We are expanding that pipeline to include future government relations practitioners who will play an influential role in the policymaking process the first fellowship of its kind targeting African Americans,” said Vanessa Griddine-Jones, Executive Director of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute. “We’re proud to partner with such great leaders in government relations and corporate public affairs for our Fannie Lou Hamer Fellowship to provide the support that our fellows need as they plot their career paths to corporate government relations teams and K Street.”
CBCI’s Fannie Lou Hamer Fellowship answers the call of diversifying corporate government relations departments and K Street lobbying firms. The 6-week program will provide an overview of the lobbying/government relations field through courses offered by the National Lobbying Institute for Ethics. Fellows will be placed in government relations offices through partnerships with the Washington Government Relations Group and The Washington Heads of Office, the two premier lobbying associations for African Americans in government relations.
CBCI’s groundbreaking fellowship is named for Fannie Lou Hamer, a Mississippi native, civil and voting rights movements pioneer, and a leader in the efforts for greater economic opportunities for African Americans. Hamer famously declared, “I am sick and tired of being sick and tired!” as she passionately advocated for African American representation from Mississippi at the 1964 Democratic National Convention.
About the Congressional Black Caucus Institute
The CBCI is a nonprofit, non-partisan, social welfare organization working to inform, inspire and ignite the African American community around issues that impact it the most. Its programs educate voters, train new political leaders, and advocate for powerful solutions. The CBCI is supported by contributions from individuals, corporations, and organizations. For more information about the CBCI visit https://www.cbcinstitute.org/
