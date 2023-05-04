The Three Biggest Mistakes Private Schools Make with Google Ads
EINPresswire.com/ -- Google Ads for school marketing is the single most important digital marketing tool on the planet. Google ad management for private schools is more important than ever, as a first impression is one of the most important moments in the dynamic between parents and schools.
Why?
Because no matter what, when someone searches “private schools in the Chicago area,” there is a 92.42% chance that person is searching on Google. And a school is not going to be the first thing that person sees unless they pay to play. Google ads for schools can bring incredible returns on their investment, but only if they’re implemented correctly.
In education marketing, the difference between great Google ads for schools and mediocre Google ads for schools comes down to details.
The first mistake schools make is leading with their school name. Unless a school is the top school in its market, the name of the school is not going to mean much to a prospective parent. Google ad management for private schools is about concisely summarizing why a school is exactly what the parent is looking for.
The second mistake is keywording a school name. Unless a school name is well-known, there's no need to use it in keywords. Prospective parents who search for a school name are likely current parents looking for specific information.
In this case, using the school name in an ad is a waste of ad space. Instead, schools should focus on reaching parents who are searching for independent schools in the area.
The third mistake is directing ads to the school homepage. Prospective parents who click on an ad want to be taken directly to a page that's relevant to their search. Sending them to the homepage is a mistake because it forces them to search for the information they need. Google ad management for private schools requires schools to think about their prospective parents in various states of awareness of who they are and what they do.
In today’s competitive landscape, making a strong first impression is key to capturing the attention of prospective parents, and Google ad management is an effective way to achieve this without burning their budget.
Trevor Waddington
