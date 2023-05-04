WISMOlabs Unveils Major Update to Revolutionize Order and shipment Tracking Experience for eCommerce retailers with AI
WISMOlabs update enhancing accuracy, elevating customer satisfaction, and boosting retailer confidence in delivery updates.
WISMOlabs is committed to redefining the post-purchase experience for customers and retailers by providing accurate and real-time package tracking information”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WISMOlabs, the leading provider of innovative order tracking solutions and post-purchase customer experience for e-commerce retailers, has announced a significant update to its proprietary technology. This cutting-edge enhancement incorporates smart masks, data learning, and AI language models to deliver a comprehensive and accurate order and shipment tracking experience for customers and e-commerce retailers, even when carriers provide limited or unstructured information.
The challenge faced by many online shoppers and retailers is the lack of clear and structured information regarding the status and estimated time of arrival (ETA) of packages. Traditional tracking systems have been limited by the information provided by carriers, which can sometimes be unstructured or incomplete. WISMOlabs' latest update addresses this issue head-on by leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to analyze and interpret the available data, providing a superior post-purchase experience for end-users.
Key features of the WISMOlabs update include:
- Smart Masks: These advanced algorithms sift through unstructured data, identifying and extracting key information related to package status, location, and ETA.
- Data Learning: WISMOlabs' innovative data learning techniques analyze patterns and trends from carriers' historical data to better predict and estimate package delivery timelines.
- AI Language Models: Using state-of-the-art AI language models, WISMOlabs can now decipher and understand carrier responses, even when they are not formatted or structured optimally.
"WISMOlabs is committed to redefining the post-purchase experience for customers and retailers by providing accurate and real-time package tracking information," said Dmitri Rassadkine, CEO of WISMOlabs. "Our latest update harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver unparalleled accuracy and insight into package tracking, even when carrier information is limited or unstructured. This not only empowers end-users with greater knowledge about their deliveries but also enables retailers to offer a superior customer experience throughout the order journey."
As online shopping continues to grow, WISMOlabs' innovative tracking technology will play a crucial role in enhancing customer satisfaction and reducing the uncertainty associated with package deliveries. This major update is set to solidify WISMOlabs as a trailblazer in the package tracking industry and a reliable partner for retailers seeking to deliver exceptional post-purchase experiences to their customers.
For more information about WISMOlabs and their revolutionary package tracking solutions, visit www.wismolabs.com.
About WISMOlabs
WISMOlabs is a pioneer in delivering innovative tracking solutions and enhancing post-purchase customer experiences. The company's mission is to humanize and revolutionize the package tracking process by leveraging advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics. WISMOlabs' cutting-edge solutions help retailers and customers stay informed and engaged during the entire order journey, improving overall satisfaction and fostering long-term loyalty.
