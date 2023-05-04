Missouri Court of Appeals to hold docket at Rosati-Kain High School in St. Louis





4 May 2023





ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is scheduled to hear oral arguments for a special docket at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Rosati-Kain High School, 4389 Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis. The court sessions are open to the public. This special docket continues a tradition of the Eastern District of convening court in areas outside of the Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis, where the court regularly conducts its sessions.





Three judges from the Court of Appeals will participate in the docket: Judges Angela T. Quigless, Sherri Sullivan and Robert M. Clayton III. The judges will sit as a panel of three to hear oral arguments in a case from the St. Louis County circuit court. After the court session, the judges will participate in a question-and-answer session with audience members and students regarding courts, the role of judges and the judicial system.





Sullivan, a 1971 Rosati-Kain graduate, said, “I personally am deeply gratified and honored to return to my school and participate in this docket. In a time when women’s roles were very limited, Rosati broadened our horizons and instilled a belief in our potential to take on leadership roles. That mission continues today as Rosati inspires and educates the leaders of tomorrow.”





Sullivan was appointed to the court of appeals in 1999 after serving as a circuit judge, an associate circuit judge and an assistant circuit attorney. Quigless was appointed to the court of appeals in 2012. She previously served the city of St. Louis as a circuit judge, an associate circuit judge, an assistant city counselor and an assistant circuit attorney. Clayton was appointed to the court of appeals in 2011. He previously served as chairman of the Public Service Commission and as a Missouri state representative, and was also in the private practice of law in Hannibal.





The Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, is the state’s largest appellate court, with offices in the historic Old Post Office in downtown St. Louis. There are 14 judges on the court, which handles approximately 50 percent of the intermediate appellate caseload in Missouri. The Eastern District has jurisdiction over appeals from trial courts in 25 counties and the city of St. Louis. The court regularly hears cases in St. Louis, Hannibal, Cape Girardeau and other locations in the Eastern District.









Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern Districtd

(314) 539-4300



