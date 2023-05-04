FASHION MEETS FORMULA ONE AS LEWIS HAMILTON’S “MIAMI REVOLUTION” IS CELEBRATED ON THE COVER OF GRAZIA GAZETTE
The seven-time world champion becomes only the second male to feature on the cover of a GRAZIA USA publicationNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA GAZETTE - the world’s first sustainable, luxury newspaper uniquely focused on music, arts, fashion, and style - travels to Florida for a special Miami Grand Prix edition featuring Lewis Hamilton on the cover after debuting at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the Colorado Desert, California.
“The second GRAZIA GAZETTE to hit the events circuit in successive weeks highlights the value proposition for advertisers,” said Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President of GRAZIA USA. “There is no other product in the luxury and fashion space that produces content, delivers brand marketing, and drives commerce in some of America’s most prestigious high-income markets like the GAZETTE.”
The GRAZIA GAZETTE is mailed directly to the homes of the most affluent and high-net worth individuals in specific markets, such as Miami for the Formula One, and Palm Springs for Coachella. The elite audience compromises the wealth circuit of the market and meets GRAZIA USA’s criteria as high net-worth individuals who specifically spend in luxury, fashion, beauty, travel, wellness, and dining segments.
Distribution for the GRAZIA GAZETTE: F1 MIAMI includes highly trafficked retail stores, hotels, bars, and restaurants in Miami. Official partner locations include Arlo Wynwood, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, Kimpton Anglers South Beach, Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences, Miami Beach EDITION, W South Beach, The Elser Residences, Esme Miami Beach, among others.
Ms. Eliason noted brand partners have included Chanel, De Beers, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Omega, Poliform, Prada, Van Cleef & Arpels, and others.
She added: “The GRAZIA GAZETTE is the ultimate resource for brands looking to reach affluent and stylish consumers in top geographical locations during key cultural moments.”
Following the GRAZIA GAZETTE: F1 MIAMI issue, the publisher of GRAZIA USA, Pantheon Media Group, is set to launch the product into multiple new territories during the second-half of 2023, including Manhattan for the US Open grand slam, and Las Vegas for the inaugural Formula One race.
In alignment with GRAZIA USA’s commitment to sustainability, GRAZIA GAZETTE is 100% carbon-neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It is also fully biodegradable.
Milly Jones
Grazia USA
mjones@graziausa.com