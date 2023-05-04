EMU Zimbabwean Students Society Celebrates Their Country’s Independence Anniversary

Submit Release
Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Zimbabwean Students Society operating under the EMU International Student Activity and Student Societies Unit organized a celebratory event on the occasion of the 43rd year anniversary of Zimbabwe’s independence. Students from Zimbabwe came together at the event. The opening speeches of the event were made by EMU Zimbabwean Student Society President Fakiha Minhas and EMU Vice Rector for Social and Cultural Affairs Prof. Dr. Deniz İsçioglu.

Zimbabwean students performed their country-specific poetry performances and event continued at the cocktail area. Students from Zimbabwe organized a quiz competition about the history of their country as part of the event. The event ended with the closing speeches delivered by EMU Zimbabwean Students Society former President Tapuwa Mukandatsama and current President Fakiha Minhas. Mukandatsama and Minhas thanked students for their interest in the event.

