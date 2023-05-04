Submit Release
Clinical Psychologist Dr. Özge Orbay Gives a Seminar to the Students of EMU Psychology Department

The 11th International Career Days, organized annually by the Eastern Mediterranean University Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (EMU-MIKA) in cooperation with faculties and colleges, continued with an event held at the EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Psychology. In scope of the said organisation, Clinical Psychologist Dr. Özge Orbay gave a seminar on “Being a Gestalt Therapist”. Students demonstrated great interest towards the seminar held at EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences ASA Amphi.

Working as the owner and manager of Ankara Özge Orbay Development Consultancy, Dr. Orbay completed her undergraduate, graduate and doctoral studies at the Department of Psychology at METU. Also providing consultancy services to private companies, Dr. Orbay shared information about both her Clinical Psychologist career and Gestalt Therapy in her speech. Emphasizing that Gestalt Therapy is not only a method but also a philosophy of life, Dr. Orbay continued her presentation interactively with the participants. After the seminar, EMU Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Psychology Department Chair Prof. Dr. Fatih Bayraktar presented Dr. Özge Orbay a plaque of appreciation.

