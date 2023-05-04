23rd Annual Spring Sale & Clearance at Traders Loan and Jewelry

The oldest pawnshop in San Fernando Valley offering discounts on fine jewelry, luxury handbags, instruments, and more!

Traders Loan and Jewelry is a trusted pawnbroker serving the community since 1954.
— Traders Loan and Jewelry
RESEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Traders Loan and Jewelry is proud to announce its 23rd Annual Spring Sale & Clearance on Sunday, May 7, from 10 am until 4 pm. The event will take place at Traders Loan and Jewelry in Reseda, California, the oldest pawn shop in the San Fernando Valley.

This annual event offers customers a fantastic opportunity to purchase hundreds of new and just-out-of-pawn items at a fraction of their original cost. The season's lowest prices on jewelry, diamonds, watches, coins, silver, designer handbags, new and used famous maker guitars, amps and other musical instruments, cameras and equipment, electronics, tools, firearms and more will be available.
Traders also offers a layaway option for customers looking to make payments. This allows customers to reserve their purchases with a down payment and pay for them in installments over time.

Traders Loan and Jewelry is a trusted pawnbroker serving the community since 1954. Customers can expect excellent service and quality merchandise with each visit. The 23rd Annual Spring Sale & Clearance, Sunday, May 7, from 10 am until 4 pm, is a great time to take advantage of Traders' unique inventory at unbeatable prices. For more information, please visit www.tradersloanandjewelry.com or call (818) 345-8696.

23rd Annual Spring Sale & Clearance at Traders Loan and Jewelry

The Pawnbroker Network is an award-winning Marketing and Public Relations firm that serves the pawn industry.

