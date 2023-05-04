RUSSIA, May 4 - Mikhail Mishustin: “Our plans call for launching industrial mega-projects in a number of sectors over the next two years, above all in the processing industry, in order to award contracts for developing and introducing critical technologies.”

Strategic session on industrial development

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues,

The President has emphasised the need to strengthen the technological sovereignty of our country in the conditions of external sanctions.

The creation of entirely new approaches towards developing top-priority high-tech products is the result of joint work involving the Government, the regions, businesspeople and the expert community.

All of them laid the foundation for a draft technological development concept for the next eight years. The Government will approve this document in the near future.

Our plans call for launching industrial mega-projects in a number of sectors over the next two years, above all in the processing industry, in order to award contracts for developing and introducing critical technologies. It is necessary to focus the entire state support system on implementing these technological projects.

The President has set the task of finding mechanisms that would help expand the processing industry’s production volumes, as well as its share in the gross domestic product (GDP).

In 2022, the Government reactivated a wide range of state support tools in order to prevent a substantial production slump. They helped enterprises create new logistics chains and reduce their dependence on imported equipment, components and software. Most importantly, they helped retain jobs, skilled specialists and existing expertise.

