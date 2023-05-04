NEW OWNERS FOR HARBOR WINDS HOTEL IN SHEBOYGAN, WIS.
Sheboygan County Native and Lakeland University Alumni Leading New Ownership Group of the Riverfront Boutique Hotel
The Harbor Winds Hotel is an important asset for our Community, I am pleased to put the hotel in great hands. Luke and his group have long time roots in the Sheboygan area.”SHEBOYGAN, WI, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The storied riverfront boutique hotel in Sheboygan, Harbor Winds Hotel, has new owners lead by a Sheboygan County native and Lakeland University alumni. After many years of successful operations, the Zipperer Family decided to sell this hotel. They still own the Holiday Inn Express and AmericInn Hotel and continue to be dedicated to the Sheboygan area. Mark Zipperer, President of Pride Hospitality, approached Luke Pfeifer, who worked in their hotels during high school and college, with the option of purchasing the hotel.
— Mark Zipperer
"The Harbor Winds Hotel is an important asset for our Community, I am pleased to put the hotel in great hands. Luke and his group have long time roots in the Sheboygan area," Mark said.
Luke and his wife Monica, are graduates of Lakeland University with degrees in Hospitality Management, are leading the partnership acquiring Harbor Winds Hotel. They are joined by close friends, Chad and Meagan Markovich.
Luke has over 20 years of hospitality experience and is a native of Sheboygan County, graduating from Sheboygan Lutheran High School. In 2004 he was a part of the opening management team at Blue Harbor Resort . Monica is a native of Hancock, Wis. She worked for the 2004 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits and has an extensive background in event planning and conference services. To learn more about the Pfeifer’s visit adventurehospitality.com.
In 2020, the Pfeifer’s founded Adventure Hospitality and purchased Maxwell Mansion in Lake Geneva, Wis. Built in 1856, Maxwell Mansion features 28 guestrooms total across three buildings. The boutique hotel and event venue also include two highly rated craft cocktail bars including The Speakeasy. The website is staymaxwell.com.
“We are honored Mark presented us the opportunity to acquire Harbor Winds Hotel. I have always had a love for the property, and we look forward to the limitless opportunities for the property,” Luke said. “We will be working closely with the Hospitality Program at Lakeland University, recently hiring two Lakeland graduates to lead the day-to-day operations of the property.”
Chad and Meagan Markovich, longtime friends of the Pfeifer’s, met while working at Kalahari Resort in Ohio. Chad has more than 20 years of experience working in HR on opening and expansion teams of an 800+ room waterpark resort, as well as Executive Director of Operations, Director of Housekeeping and Guest Services for various resorts. Meagan brings her Doctor of Pharmacy degree and 20 plus years of pharmacy experience which includes project development and management. In 2022 the Markovich’s relocated to Lake Geneva, Wis.
“We look forward to translating my love for connecting with patients on a personal level into sharing our mutual passion for hospitality. The opportunity to branch out into business with amazing hospitality professionals and friends is one we couldn’t be more excited about. We look forward to Harbor Winds Hotel becoming a place where guests can experience all that Sheboygan has to offer,” Meagan said.
To learn more about the property and the acquisition visit stayharborwinds.com.
About Pride Hospitality
Pride Hospitality, LLC is a Hotel Management and Development Company headquartered in Germantown, TN. We pride ourselves on providing a full range of services to support the acquisition, development, management, and operation of a growing portfolio of limited-service hotels in the US.
Founded in 1998, Pride Hospitality is dedicated to driving asset value growth for our Partners by maximizing revenue generation, providing operational excellence, and ensuring outstanding guest experience. Our Mission, Motto and Guiding Principles serve as the foundation for our commitment to our stakeholders: our Partners, our Team, and our Guests. For more information visit www.pridehospitality.com
About Adventure Hospitality
Adventure Hospitality, LLC is a boutique hotel and hospitality consulting company located in Lake Geneva, WI. It was founded in 2020 by Luke and Monica Pfeifer. Combined the two have over 40 years of combined experience in the hospitality industry, both holding degrees in Hospitality Management from Lakeland University in Wisconsin. Highlighted properties managed by Adventure Hospitality include Maxwell Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Lake Geneva, Bay’s Place a vacation rental in Lake Geneva, and Harbor Winds Hotel in Sheboygan. For more information visit www.adventurehospitality.com.
Luke Pfeifer
Adventure Hospitality
+1 262-475-0376
email us here