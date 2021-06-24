MAXWELL MANSION HOLDS OPEN HOUSE AND DONATES TO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS
The new owners of Maxwell Mansion celebrated with an open house on June 17
The Mansion is a wonderful part of the history of Lake Geneva and is home to memories of guests and locals for decades.”LAKE GENEVA, WI, USA, June 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxwell Mansion, based in Lake Geneva, welcomed in the community on June 17 for an open house to meet the new owners and tour the majestical property. As a part of the welcome to the community, Maxwell Mansion and the Pfeifer Family donated over $3,500 to local organizations, including Geneva Lake Museum, Geneva Lakes YMCA, Inspiration Ministries, Open Arms Free Clinic, and Agape House.
— Luke Pfeifer
"Since we acquired Maxwell Mansion, we couldn't wait for the opportunity to hold an open house to meet members of our community and to offer tours of the property," stated Luke Pfeifer. "It is amazing how many residents have either not toured the Mansion or did not know it was open to the public. The Mansion is a wonderful part of the history of Lake Geneva and is home to memories of guests and locals for decades."
As a part of the open house, tours were given of guest rooms throughout the Mansion, Stables, and Carriage House. In addition, guests got to see the stunning grounds, crystal ballroom, Apothecary Bar, and the Speakeasy Bar. Hors d'oeuvre were provided to guests and prepared by The Cheesebox in Lake Geneva. For those who could not attend the open house, Maxwell Mansion is open to the public, except during private events. The team provides tours at no charge, based on availability. To learn more about Maxwell Mansion and hours of operation, visit staymaxwell.com.
"There are so many amazing organizations supporting the needs of our greater community, and we are delighted to be able to contribute to a few of them as a part of our adventure of acquiring Maxwell Mansion," stated Monica Pfeifer. "As our business succeeds, we look forward to continued giving back to our community."
The Pfeifers thank everyone who attended and supported the open house.
About Maxwell Mansion
Maxwell Mansion was established in the summer of 1856 as a summer home for a prominent Chicago surgeon, Dr. Philip Maxwell. The home's grand entrance, tall windows, elaborate wood moldings, marble fireplaces, and grand staircase gave testimony to Dr. Maxwell's prominent position in the community. Over the years, several different owners put their mark on the property, essentially rescuing it from the passage of time, a fate that befalls many a historic property. The most recent owner, Andrew Fritz, undertook an ambitious three-year renovation, adding to the boutique resort's grandeur. Today there are 28 suites total across the original home and adjacent Carriage House and Stables, an elegant ballroom, a Speakeasy, and an Apothecary cocktail bar. The property is surrounded by three acres of gardens graced with outdoor fireplaces, a heated saltwater pool, and a bocce ball court. The website is staymaxwell.com. The address is 304 S Wells Street and 421 Baker Street, just two blocks east of Geneva Lake, and the phone number is 262.248.9711.
# # #
Maxwell Mansion · 304 S Wells Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 · 262.248.9711
www.staymaxwell.com · email info@staymaxwell.com
Luke Pfeifer
Maxwell Mansion / Adventure Hospitality
+1 262 248 9711
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn