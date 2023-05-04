Kingsview Partners' Regina Rinehimer Wins 2023 Bernardine Legacy Award For Community Leadership

Regina Rinehimer, Partner | Wealth Manager

Honor Acknowledges Rinehimer's Support for Professional Development, Education & Families

Regina's commitment to her clients and community is a testament to her dedication and leadership. Her outstanding work exemplifies the high standard of care we strive to provide at Kingsview Partners.” — Kingsview Partners CEO Sean McGillivray

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners, a leading wealth management firm, is pleased to announce that Regina Rinehimer, Partner | Wealth Manager, has been named the recipient of the 2023 Bernardine Legacy Award from the Alvernia University Women's Council.

The Bernardine Legacy Award is presented to exceptional Alvernia University alumnae and friends who have demonstrated outstanding success in their careers and have made significant contributions as role models and leaders in supporting women's causes. Regina's tireless dedication to community outreach efforts in the Greater Reading area and beyond has made her a well-deserved honoree of this prestigious award.

"Kingsview Partners is incredibly proud of Regina's accomplishment in receiving the 2023 Bernardine Legacy Award from the Alvernia University Women's Council", says Kingsview Partner's CEO Sean McGillivray. "Regina's commitment to her clients and community is a testament to her unwavering dedication and leadership. Her outstanding work exemplifies the high standard of care we strive to provide at Kingsview Partners."

The 5th Annual Bernardine Legacy Award Luncheon, to be held on June 7, 2023, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, will recognize Rinehimer's achievements and provide an opportunity to share her story of success, community involvement, and advocacy.

Regina Rinehimer operates her independent Kingsview Partners office alongside her business partners, Jeffery Barnes and Radene Gordon-Beck, in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania and Miramar Beach, Florida.

To learn more, please visit https://www.kingsview.com/advisor/regina-rinehimer.

# # #

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.