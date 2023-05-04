Enter to Win Florida Realtors ENVY Award

ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't wait to enter Florida Realtors®' annual Environmental Award program, or you may be green with ENVY when the winner is chosen. Popularly known as the "ENVY" award, the honor goes to a development that best preserves Florida's natural quality of life.

The award may be given in two categories: one for residential development and one for commercial development.

The most recent winner, SweetBay, a residential infill development in Panama City, was honored with Florida Realtors' 25th ENVY Award. Designed in harmony with Florida's natural resources, the project was recognized for demonstrating green building practices.

SweetBay was developed by the St. Andrew Bay Land Company on the site of Panama City's original airport, which encompasses over 700 acres located on the beautiful coastal waters of St. Andrew Bay.

Judges praised the development for its shared community spaces, thriving mixed-use areas and careful attention to the preservation of natural areas. SweetBay has more than 140 acres set aside as conservation areas and features more than 1,500 native trees.

Some of the other environmentally concerned developments named as past ENVY Award winners include: Summit East Technology Park, Oakland Park, Baldwin Park, Verandah, Lakewood Ranch, Wild Heron, Harmony, World Golf Village, Solivita, Amelia Island Plantation and Viera.

The winner in each category will receive a distinctive Lucite trophy, recognition at Florida Realtors annual Convention and Trade Expo, Aug. 16-17, 2023, and statewide news coverage as Florida's top environmentally conscious builder. A panel of distinguished environmental and planning professionals judges the competition. The entry deadline is Friday, July 7, 2023.

ELIGIBILITY: All Florida commercial developments are eligible. Also, all planned residential developments with a minimum of 30 residential units in Florida qualify. Residential developments must be currently available for marketing and must include a model home.

JUDGING CRITERIA: For each criteria category, applicants should explain how the project goes above and beyond current environmental preservation and/or building code minimum requirements. Please include photos, site plans and other documents that illustrate your points to the judges. Provide narrative that clearly demonstrates and explains the development's environmental features, environmental or preservation activities, and design aspects to help the judges better review your project. Explain what makes your project stand out from the rest – what are you the most proud of? Why should your development receive Florida Realtors ENVY Award? These are the things judges want to know.

Commercial: (1) Preservation of natural flora and fauna; (2) Architectural compatibility; (3) Design in scale and context with surrounding environment; (4) Open space and access/usability of surrounding environment; (5) Common area access and usefulness; (6) Streets, pedestrian and bicycle access; (7) Drainage as a design feature; (8) Marketability; and (9) Tell us what makes your project stand out from the rest – what are you the most proud of?

Residential: (1) Preservation of natural flora and fauna; a) Highlight any restoration areas or efforts; b) Include any corridors/buffer zones; c) Highlight wetlands areas; (2) Landscaping/compatibility with surrounding environment; (3) Design in scale and context with surrounding environment; a) Highlight and explain any specific "green" standards and/or certification standards endorsed by the project – such as standards from the Florida Green Building Coalition, LEED-ND (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design-Neighborhood Development) standards or National Home Builders green building standards; (4) Open space and access/usability of open space; a) Highlight green space and unusual features; (5) Family recreation and common areas; a) Highlight special areas; (6) Streets and safety features; (7) Drainage and stormwater design features; a) Highlight any unique stormwater plans; (8) Marketability; and (9) Tell us what makes your project stand out from the rest – what are you the most proud of?

SUBMISSION: There is no entry limit and no cost to enter. Please email the necessary documentation either as a PDF or send a flash drive. The entry should include the following material in this order: (1) An overview of the development (maximum of four pages, typed, double spaced – remember it can be scanned and sent as a PDF file); (2) Supporting material and photographs that address the judging criteria in the order listed above; and (3) Any other supporting data, including development plans if warranted – but plans are not required. Upon request, entry materials may be returned after judging.

DEADLINE: All entries must be received at Florida Realtors' headquarters by Friday, July 7, 2023. Please send entries as PDFs, marked 2023 ENVY Award, to marlam@floridarealtors.org. Or send submissions as a flash drive via regular mail to ENVY Award, Florida Realtors, 7025 Augusta National Drive, Orlando, FL 32822-5017.

For more information about the ENVY award, call 407-438-1400, ext. 2326.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enter-to-win-florida-realtors-envy-award-301816194.html

SOURCE Florida Realtors