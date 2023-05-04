Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,634 in the last 365 days.

Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. VLN announced today that, on Wednesday, May 17th, 2023, it will release its 4th quarter and annual results for the year ended February 28th, 2023.

The company will hold an analyst call on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. (EDT) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-954-0633 and quoting the reservation number 22026910. The material that will be referenced during the conference call will be made available shortly before the event on the company's website under the Investor Relations section (https://www.velan.com/en/company/investor_relations). There will be PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follows: 1-416-626-4100 or 1-800-558-5253. Enter reservation number 22026910 then follow the system prompts.

For further information please contact:
Bruno Carbonaro, Chief Executive Officer and President
Tel: (438) 817-7593
or
Rishi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: (438) 817-4430


© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Velan Inc.: Announcement

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more