Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Record 70-Day 2023 Gulf Red Snapper Recreational Season

Longest recreational season on record since the state assumed management of Gulf red snapper

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the 2023 Gulf red snapper recreational season which will total 70 days, the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper. The season includes both a 46-day summer season and a 24-day fall season. Those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit that are limited to fishing in state waters will be able to participate in the 2023 Gulf red snapper season. Governor DeSantis also announced he would be approving $17 million in the Fiscal Year 2023–24 budget to support continued oyster restoration efforts in Apalachicola Bay.

“Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World, and the gulf red snapper season brings anglers from across the country to enjoy our waters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “It is a generational tradition for so many who call Florida home. I am happy that 2023 will be by far the longest combined season since the state assumed management of red snapper.”

“Gulf red snapper season is one of Florida’s most iconic fishing opportunities, and anglers look forward to it each year,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Acting Director Dr. Thomas Eason. “We want to thank Governor DeSantis, the Legislature, and our recreational anglers for their investment in the State Reef Fish Survey that has provided the science to allow these additional days for harvest in Gulf state and federal waters this season.”

The 46-day summer season will begin on June 16, 2023, and will run through July 31, 2023. The 24-day fall season will include all weekends in October and November, Friday–Sunday. See fall season dates below:

October 6–8

October 13–15

October 20–22

October 27–29

November 3–5

November 10–12 (Veterans Day Weekend)

November 17–19

November 24–26 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Find more on recreational snapper regulations here .

###