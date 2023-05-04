Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Dublin Homicide

Dublin, GA (May 4, 2023) – Corey Shannon, age 46, of Dublin, was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, in connection to the death of Kala Haynes, age 42. Haynes was found dead inside a home at 903 Greenwood Drive, Dublin, Laurens County, GA. Haynes and Shannon both lived in the home. Shannon is currently being housed at the Laurens County Detention Center.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., the Dublin Police Department requested the GBI for assistance with a homicide investigation. A 911 call was received at 6:04 p.m. after another resident of the home arrived and found Haynes dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Eastman office at 478-374-6988 or Dublin Police Department 478-277-5023. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.