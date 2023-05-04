Submit Release
Fredericktown License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY

The Fredericktown License Office, located at 26 Court Square, Suite 120, opened Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Fredericktown License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call (573) 561-5565.

 

The management contract for the Fredericktown License Office was awarded to SEMO Tags, LLC on March 16, 2023. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

 

###

