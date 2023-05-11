Submit Release
Actress and Comedian Cocoa Brown Hosts Wigs of Love Brunch Benefiting Lupus Research and Treatment

Wigs of Love Founder Cocoa Brown

We want these ladies to feel as beautiful as they are and to celebrate them and their courageous fight against Lupus.”
— Cocoa Brown

FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lupus survivors will be honored at the annual Wigs of Love Brunch on Saturday, May 27th at This Is It Event Center from 11 AM to 2 PM located at 105 McIntosh Crossing, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

The Wigs of Love Foundation was founded by actress, comedian and entrepreneur Cocoa Brown to celebrate women battling hair loss due to lupus and to help them regain their confidence. “I saw the devastating effects of lupus firsthand with a dear friend and my favorite aunt. This condition turned my beautiful and vibrant aunt into someone we barely recognized,” says Brown. “That really inspired me to reach out to my friends and contacts in the beauty industry who readily donated their time and talents to Wigs of Love and created beautiful custom wigs which we donated to ladies experiencing hair loss due to lupus.” Celebrity stylist partners have included Kim Kimble, Elgin Charles and Derek J.

Honorees will receive the glam makeover of a lifetime including a day of beauty, photo shoot, their own custom-made wig and commemorative portrait. “We want these ladies to feel as beautiful as they are and to celebrate them and their courageous fight against lupus,” explains Brown.

Tickets to the Wigs of Love Brunch are on sale at Eventbrite.com starting at $50. For more information, visit www.wigsoflove.org.

Vivian Fullerlove
VLF Media & Promotions
+1 214-564-3359
email us here

