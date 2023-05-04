Fibergrate Composite Structures Announces Full ASTM F3059-18 Certification for Phenolic Grating
Leading FRP grating manufacturer is the first to pass all test criteria of this rigorous ASTM standard
We believe we are the first manufacturer to pass all 10 sections of this very challenging standard and are pleased to offer this product to our offshore oil drilling customers.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc. has announced the recent successful certification of its Firewalk™ Phenolic Pultruded Grating to the full requirements of ASTM F3059-18 at the L2 standard. The certification covers all standard bar configurations of the 1-1/2” (38mm) thick phenolic grating.
— Bill Budgell, Vice President Product & Corporate Development at Fibergrate
Extensive Product Engineering Leads to a Successful outcome
Bill Budgell, Vice President Product & Corporate Development, shared his company’s response to the test results. “After a seven-year journey, we are very excited to have the opportunity to make this announcement. We believe we are the first manufacturer to pass all 10 sections of this very challenging standard and are pleased to be able to offer our customers a choice they can confidently install on their offshore vessels. Our major offshore oil drilling customers have told us they are excited about purchasing this grating.”
He continued, “A big thanks goes out to the R&D, Technical, and Manufacturing teams in our Stephenville, Texas, and Querétaro, Mexico, facilities for their ownership, commitment, continuous effort, and resiliency. This announcement is just the start of many new and exciting innovations from Fibergrate Structures’ new product pipeline.”
About the Testing Standard
The ASTM F-3059 standard was adopted to replace the USCG PFM 2-98 standard in 2015 as a way to qualify manufacturers of fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) gratings for use in the marine and shipbuilding industry. Phenolic resin is typically used in those environments with strict structural fire integrity requirements, where safety and performance must not be compromised.
For full listing details on Fibergrate’s Firewalk™ Safe-T-Span pultruded grating, please visit Intertek’s listing site here. Details about the ASTM F3059-18 test criteria for phenolic grating can be found here.
About Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc.
For over 50 years, Fibergrate Composite Structures, Inc. has been a worldwide leader in manufacturing and supplying durable fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) products and engineered solutions for a wide range of industrial, commercial, and recreational applications. Fibergrate is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with sales offices and service locations around the world. The company has two manufacturing facilities in Stephenville, Texas, and Querétaro, Mexico.
