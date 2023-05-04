FRONTLINE RESPONSE LAUNCHES 'FREEDOM REIMAGINED'

Movement to Address Causes of Complex Trauma in Society While Providing Solutions to Communities Across the Nation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontline Response, a faith-based nonprofit headquartered in Atlanta whose mission is to rescue individuals out of sex trafficking and homelessness, is launching a national movement to help people live free from trauma with solutions that are tailored to communities across the nation. Backed by evidence-based methods and over 20 years of proven impact, Frontline Response has developed a roadmap needed to effectively help people overcome trauma that leads to and is caused by sex trafficking and homelessness in every major city.

Leaders noted that Freedom Reimagined activates communities to provide rescue teams, warming centers, emergency safe housing and nightly outreach to those bound by sex trafficking and homelessness. “In today’s world, people are stuck in various crisis situations: sex trafficking, homelessness, substance abuse, unresolved trauma, lack of access to health care, wounds of war, spiritual brokenness, mental and behavioral health challenges. These issues not only break down individuals but families and communities. People remain in trauma because they simply aren’t aware of or don’t have access to proven crisis-services. That’s where we’ve stepped in over the last two decades. We’re putting our proven track record to work and our goal is to become a national movement that gives every individual the opportunity to live free, unencumbered by trauma.”

Frontline Response will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a gala on October 5 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta. With over 1,200 RSVPs presently made, the event will be part of a tour to provide audiences with insights, stories and education to inspire event attendees to take action. Similar events are being planned for Chattanooga, TN: Columbus, OH; Douglas, GA; Houston, TX; Macon, GA; Miami, FL; and, West Palm Beach, FL.

Frontline Chief Program Officer Jeff Shaw said, “Over the past two decades our team has worked hand-in-hand with partner organizations, law enforcement, the judiciary and legislatures to effect meaningful change. While the magnitude of the problem can be overwhelming at times, we know that we can offer life-transforming services every individual who makes the courageous choice to reach out.

We’ve been blessed with over 3,200 rescues out of sex trafficking and homelessness since we began this work and saw 382 of those rescues happen in 2022 alone. The encouragement we’re receiving to come into communities across the country is humbling. We are excited and feel a sense of urgency to get to those who do not yet have a place to turn when they are ready to be free.”