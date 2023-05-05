International Donkey Week: Why It's Important

People around the world are celebrating International Donkey Week.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Donkeys have been a part of human history for thousands of years, providing invaluable service to people in many parts of the world. International Donkey Week is an annual event that celebrates the importance of donkeys and raises awareness of their plight. This is a week-long event dedicated to raising knowledge about the role of donkeys in the global community. This year, International Donkey Week will take place from May 2nd to May 9th.

Donkeys are an integral part of many cultures and economies. They are used for transportation, agriculture, and therapy animals. Donkeys are also a source of livelihood for many people, providing them with a means of income.

This week is an opportunity for people to recognize the contributions of donkeys to humans. Organizations and individuals around the world will be hosting events to celebrate donkeys and raise awareness of their importance. Events include donkey-themed art exhibitions, donkey-themed film screenings, and donkey-themed educational activities.

International Donkey Week also serves to raise consciousness of the challenges facing donkeys around the world. Donkeys are often mistreated and neglected, and their numbers are declining due to overwork, lack of proper care, and other factors. International Donkey Week is an opportunity to draw attention to these issues and to promote better care and protection for donkeys.

The demand for ejiao, a substance used in traditional Chinese medicine that’s made from donkey hide, has created a world wide decrease in the donkey population.

An excerpt from an article that appeared in The Plaid Horse in 2021 states, “For thousands of years, donkeys have been slaughtered throughout China to make ejiao (eh-gee-yow). This hard gelatin, curated from processed donkey hide, is often dissolved into beauty products, food and drinks. Despite no scientific proof, it is believed that ejiao increases blood circulation and can treat health issues such as anemia and reproductive problems. However, the demand for ejiao in China has far surpassed the supply. According to a study by The Donkey Sanctuary, since 1992 the number of donkeys in China has fallen by 76% and the global population of donkeys is expected to fall by over 50% within the next five years. If current trends persist, donkeys could be extinct within 15 years.”

On September 10, 2021, Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) introduced the Ejiao Act in the 117th Congress. “The Act would have restricted trade on all ejiao products made from donkey skins, which are decimating the species’ global population and threatening impoverished families who rely on them. The United States is the third largest importer of ejiao, with $12 million in annual imports each year. The Ejiao Act was written to prohibit the sale or transport of any ejiao products made from donkey skin.” Complete text of the bill can be found here. https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/5203?s=1&r=62

Readers wishing to support legislation to protect donkeys may contact their Federal lawmakers. Ask them to support the reintroduction of this life saving bill in the current 118th Congress.

https://www.house.gov/representatives

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm



American Equine Awareness provided this news piece.