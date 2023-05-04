IT Craft Introduces Cost-Effective IT Staff Augmentation Services for Rapid Team Scaling
IT Craft has launched its tailored IT Staff Augmentation Services, saving up to 50% of the budget and offering quick hiring solutions within tight deadlines.
IT Craft's Staff Augmentation Services are an excellent solution for businesses that require rapid and efficient scale-up of their teams. We provide top-notch experts quickly, easily, and affordably.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Craft, a leading IT solutions provider, is leveraging its vast experience in staffing to offer new and innovative IT Staff Augmentation Services. With these methods, businesses can easily and quickly scale up their teams to meet their objectives, reducing expenses by up to 50%. IT Craft has no HR and recruiting fees because they are part of the company's solution approach.
— Nick Skliarov, Head of Marketing
IT Craft, the provider of custom software development services, is proud to announce its new Staff Augmentation Services, aimed at helping companies of all sizes and industries to scale up their teams and meet their business goals.
With the increasing demand for skilled professionals, many businesses need help finding the right talent for their projects, hindering their growth and competitiveness. That's where companies can benefit from a flexible and cost-effective way to hire top IT talent without the time and cost of in-house recruiting and onboarding new employees.
Businesses gain access to a vast pool of pre-vetted and well-versed professionals, including software developers, designers, QA engineers, project managers, business analysts, and other specialists. Our experts have a deep understanding of the latest technologies and trends. As 80% of the team comprises senior and middle professionals, they are experienced in working with different types of projects, from startups to enterprise-level solutions.
IT Craft's Services provides the tools to move forward quickly and efficiently. With a streamlined recruitment process, companies can receive pre-vetted IT specialists' CVs within 3 days+, enabling them to make informed hiring decisions quickly. And further, you spend only 2 weeks+ onboarding, cutting costs while gaining the necessary expertise.
Our approach offers a flexible solution to managing IT staffing needs. Fluctuating workloads can make it difficult for businesses to maintain a consistent number of in-house employees, leading to budget constraints or even the impossibility of hiring additional staff. With these services, businesses can easily scale their team up or down based on their changing needs without the hassle and expense of in-house recruiting and management.
IT Craft's Staff Augmentation Services have helped numerous businesses overcome staffing challenges and achieve digital transformation goals. With an extensive knowledge of the most current technologies and trends, IT Craft's experts can help you to succeed in the fast-paced digital world.
About IT Craft:
IT Craft has provided digital solutions since 2001 and has extensive professionals in staff augmentation services. With a team of 330+ specialists, the company has delivered over 2,250 successful projects, helping businesses of all sizes move faster and achieve their goals. Our emphasis on the dynamic workflow of augmenting your team ensures that you reduce expenses while receiving the required expertise.
IT Craft has been recognized as one of the top developers on Clutch, Goodfirms, Upwork, and DesignRush, showcasing its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.
Nick Skliarov
IT Craft YSA GmbH
+1 469-730-0216
nick.skliarov@itechcraft.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other