IT Craft Announces Packaged Services to Facilitate Startup Launch

IT Craft has created a universal startup kit, facilitating the transition from idea to seed rounds by up to 30%.
With 20+ years of experience, we have spoken with many innovators striving to maximize value of their ideas. This is why we've launched a startup kit letting every idea-stage startup story be heard.”
— Nick Skliarov, Head of Marketing
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Software development company IT Craft has used its tremendous experience launching startups to establish a universal startup kit, facilitating transition from idea to seed rounds by up to 30%. Divided into four unique packages, the company can apply the fixed-price approach for the development phase.
IT Craft startup packages support your startup at every stage, lower burn rates, and grow pre-money valuation. Product delivery time decreases by up to 30%.
The four package levels enable early innovators to start each stage as swiftly as possible and receive the first deliverables in just three weeks. In its turn, startups can move from the idea stage to seed rounds faster.
The available startup packages are:
- Discovery
- Design
- MVP
- Custom Pack
Discovery Pack aims at validating an early idea. The package is for startups that want to turn their vision into actionable plans. The result is all documentation needed for fixed-price MVP development. Discovery Pack enables a decreased project timeline, evading scope creep during MVP development.
Design Pack focuses on building and testing the visual part and user interactions with future products. This stage ensures inconsistent experiences are eliminated. Startups have the visual part of their solution prepared and tested. They receive the UI/UX design concept. A clickable prototype is ready, saving time in future stages.
MVP Pack enables a fast launch of the first market-ready version for a reasonable investment. This package suits startups who want to drive early adopters quickly. They get the envisioned product ready, tested, and launched. Future software expansion and scaling are simplified.
Custom Pack offers the services needed to build a market-fit product. The package is adapted for startups focusing on a long-term business strategy. It includes not only Discovery, Design, and MVP development but also a rapid response to user and investor feedback. Project amendment and expansion are quicker. DevOps grants top-notch product performance and scalability under a growing user load.
Startups receive a holistic solution based on real project needs. Experts with distinct specializations are assigned to perform envisioned tasks: determine user pains, manage requirements, assess risks, optimize development strategy, intercept scope creep, and beyond.
Provided packages reflect IT Craft’s integrated view of startup needs for both uninterrupted and predictable software deliveries. The packages simplify the selection of activities necessary for successful project completion. They help startups manage their tech spending, receiving a clear picture of each step’s goals, costs, and outcomes.
IT Craft’s expertise helps startups keep the right focus. Our clients have already raised $100M+ in funding, effectively transitioning from one stage to another. The average cooperation time is 6 years. Many of our clients went from the idea stage through MVP to scaling and expansion.
About IT Craft
Founded in 2001, IT Craft provides deep expertise in building startup software solutions, having delivered 2,250+ projects. The company’s tech expertise has helped founders move faster and raise $100M+ of total funding. The company’s 330+ experts provide full-cycle development services, emphasizing the discovery stage and tech consulting to help deliver market-relevant solutions for the ideas.
Using Agile approaches and Lean methodology enables a faster launch and management of flexible requirements cost-effectively.
IT Craft has been recognized among top developers on Clutch, Goodfirms, Upwork, and DesignRush.
