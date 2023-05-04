EMINOVA HOLDINGS SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH VTR PRODUCTION FOR HOLLYWOOD SIENCE FICTION FILM WITH 40M USD BUDGET
Eminova Holdings International signed an investment agreement with VTR Production,LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eminova Holdings International, an International Finance Investment and Consultancy firm based in London-United Kingdom, has signed an investment agreement with VTR Production, and their lead producer Galip Gültekin, one of the veterans of the Cinema Industry in Turkey.
The movie, titled "Wind," is a science fiction film with an estimated budget of 40 million USD, and is set to be released globally in 2024.
The film will be directed by Hollywood veteran Serkan Zelzele, who has worked on top Hollywood blockbuster movies such as Michael Bay’s "Ambulance," HBO’s thriller series "The Undoing," and Season 7 of the CW’s "The 100." Serkan has over 20 years of experience in the visual effects industry and has an impressive portfolio of feature-length and episodic projects, including "The Fate of the Furious," "The Golden Compass," "Night and the Museum," "Superman Returns," and "X2: X-Men." He is also a filmmaker in his own right, with a feature-length animation film, an animated TV series, and TV commercials, including Domino's Pizza, under his belt as a director, which strengthens his abilities to supervise both on and off-set.The team is in talks with an executive producer who will soon join the "Wind" as a creative producer. This executive producer has worked on top shows for both Netflix and Sony Pictures. Current plan is to release first as a worldwide film, followed by TV pre-sequels, and sequels of the film.The film's CGI work will be supervisored by Ron Simons, two-time Prime Time Emmy nominee Visual Effects Supervisor and the work will be completed by various studios, by the largest VFX firm in the industry.North American based Motion Media Group’s Producer CEO, Michael Olsen, is among the partners of the project. www.motionmediagroup.com
Galip Gültekin, the original content’s producer and owner of VTR Production, said, "I have been in the cinema industry for 40 years. This magnificent science fiction film is a masterwork from its producer to its director that will attract attention from 7 years old to 70 in terms of its subject.’ Thanks to the cooperation agreement with Motion Media Group, they will add value to the film and the company with their ecosystem with a co-production that includes both finance and distribution channels with meticulously created player selections." www.vtrproduction.com
Sahin Ozdemir, UK based CEO of Eminova Holdings International, said, "We are proud to raise our financial consultancy services in the media & entertainment sector to now include financial solutions for the average investor level. We are happy to be part of the VTR Production family and to invest in the work of a veteran producer and veteran screenwriter in Hollywood Cinema." www.eminovaholdings.com
Melisa Ozdemir,UK based Co-founder of Eminova Holdings International said,”We are happy to be part of VTR Production family and so exited to work with Holywood Cinema .”
